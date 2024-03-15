Kevin McCullar injury update: Latest on Kansas guard's availability ahead of 2024 March Madness

Kansas Jayhawks guard Kevin McCullar Jr. has been out due to a knee injury. McCullar played 15 minutes in Saturday's 76-46 loss at top-ranked Houston but failed to score, going 0-for-4.

Kevin McCullar Jr. injury update

To the relief of Kansas Jayhawks' fans, college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman said that Kevin McCullar Jr. is going to play in the NCAA Tournament (after missing No. 16 KU's 72-52 loss to Cincinnati in the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday).

"I talked to Kevin McCullar, and he told me he will be back," Goodman said. "You know, this was more of a precautionary deal just to get the rest that he needed. ... He said he's feeling better, and trust me, Kevin McCullar and Hunter Dickinson are going to play. They are going to play in the NCAA Tournament.

"The question is how effective they are going to be after missing this time. Right? Obviously, they're veterans, but you're still throwing them back into a situation that doesn't look very promising to be with (referencing KU's struggles in a slide that's seen the Jayhawks lose four of their last five games)."

KU coach Bill Self expressed regret over playing the 6-foot-7 guard at Houston.

“He didn’t really do anything (in practice) between the K-State game (on March 5) and the Houston game but was feeling very good in warmups — because we said it’d be a game-time decision if he was feeling very good — and then when he got out there, he didn’t feel like he could perform,” Self said.

Self said rest should give McCullar time to revamp his game for the NCAA Tournament.

Kevin McCullar Jr. 2023-24 season stats

The Kansas guard has performed well this season, averaging 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting a healthy 45.1%.

McCullar is converting at 33.1% from beyond the arc and 80.5% from the charity stripe.

Will the presence of the guard get the Jayhawks back in a groove?

