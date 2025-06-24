Khaman Maluach shares wholesome reaction to receiving special gift from giant sunglasses company

Duke Blue Devils standout Khaman Maluach received a pleasant surprise as Oakley, a renowned sunglasses company, gifted him with a pair of shades. On Monday, Slam shared a video of Maluach receiving the gift on its Instagram story.

In the gift bag was a pair of Oakley sunglasses, along with headphones and other merchandise.

"@khaman_maluach loves his @oakley shades. 🕶️, the caption on the story read.

Maluach, who played a season of college basketball at Duke before declaring for the upcoming NBA draft, reacted wholesomely to the gift. He could not hide his excitement — when he heard "sunglasses," he immediately grabbed the box and opened it.

Khaman Maluach also reposted Slam's Instagram story on his own. The 7-foot-2 center was a key player in the Blue Devils' Final Four run last season, along with fellow draft prospects Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel. All three are projected to be lottery picks in the draft on Wednesday.

Maluach averaged 8.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in his sole season with Duke.

Khaman Maluach discovered basketball after a stranger invited him to camp

Khaman Maluach did not pick up basketball from his early days; instead, his early passion was soccer, a sport that was very popular in his neighborhood in Uganda. It was not until he was 13 that he discovered basketball, and now he's on his way to the NBA.

During an interview with Whistle, Maluach talked about his childhood, including how he was introduced to basketball.

"I only played soccer growing up — it was the only sport I knew until I picked up a basketball," he said (TS- 1:32) ."Whenever I scored a goal, I used to do the "Siuu!" Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration. I think I was 13 when a random guy stopped by on a bike and told me to go watch a basketball camp.

"As soon as I walked in, I saw a lot of tall people running after the basketball, dribbling, dunking, smiling, and shooting. I thought, 'Wow, this sport must be very good.' Just because of that, I came back the next day, picked up a basketball, and decided to play."

Maluach started slow until he eventually caught up. At just 18 years old, it took him only five years — starting from scratch — to become one of the most promising young hoopers in the world.

