The 2025 NBA Draft is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated in recent years, headlined by highly touted prospects like Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and many other young talents. This year’s class also stands out for its remarkable size, especially among the centers.
With the 2025 NBA draft day fast approaching, let’s take a look at the tallest prospects set to hear their names called out by the Commissioner or Deputy Commissioner of the league.
Top 5 tallest 2025 NBA Draft prospects ft. Rocco Zikarsky
#5 Vladislav Goldin (Michigan Wolverines)
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Listed at 7 feet, Vladislav Goldin is one of the most experienced college basketball players in the 2025 NBA draft. Boasting a 7-foot-5.25 wingspan, Goldin had a quiet performance in his freshman year at Texas Tech, followed by a mediocre three-year stint at Florida Atlantic. However, he only gained popularity during this past season. As a starting member for the Michigan Wolverines, Goldin averaged 16.6 ppg, 7 rpg and 1.4 bpg.
According to numerous mock drafts, the Russian national is expected to be a mid-second-round pick.
#4 Maxime Raynaud (Stanford Cardinal)
Maxime Raynaud spent all four of his college years playing for the Stanford Cardinal. Listed at 7-foot-0.25, the French phenom witnessed a consistent improvement in his game year after year. Ultimately, Raynaud concluded his senior year as a member of the All-ACC Team, averaging 20.2 ppg and 10.6 rpg.
Experts have predicted Raynaud to be selected as a late first-round pick .
#3 Khaman Maluach (Duke Blue Devils)
Khaman Maluach played an integral role in the 2024-2025 Duke Blue Devils’ season, helping the team advance to the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four. Standing at 7-foot-0.75, Maluach asserted his command over the paint, averaging 8.6 ppg on 71.2% FG.
The South Sudanese, who also has the longest wingspan (7-foot-6.75) among all prospects, is expected to join former teammates Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel as a top-10 pick.
#2 Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton Bluejays)
Standing at 7-foot-1, Ryan Kalkbrenner is the second-tallest player in the 2025 NBA draft with the second-longest wingspan (7-foot-6). Kalkbrenner spent five years at the collegiate level, averaging 14.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game as a Bluejay.
The 23-year-old is projected to be picked either late in the first round or early in the second.
#1 Rocco Zikarsky (Brisbane Bullets, NBL)
Rocco Zikarsky is the tallest player in the 2025 NBA draft at 7-foot-3. Zikarsky also boasts the highest standing reach (9-foot-6.5) that helped him dominate opponents during the 2024-2025 NBL season.
Despite his towering presence, the Australian youngster is only projected to be a mid-second-round pick.
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for