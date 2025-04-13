Kiki Iriafen partners up with WNBA legend Candace Parker for $10.44 billion worth company

USC Trojans forward Kiki Iriafen is looking like she is putting her college basketball career behind her already. On March 31, the eventual national champion UConn Huskies eliminated USC 78-64 in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

With her growing stardom, Iriafen declared for the 2025 WNBA draft and is expected to become a top pick. Meanwhile, she's growing her endorsement portfolio off the court as she teamed up with WNBA legend and former Los Angeles Sparks star Candace Parker for an NIL endorsement.

On Sunday on Instagram, she announced that she is going to be an endorsement partner with multi-faceted vehicle holding company CarMax, a corporation that holds a $10.44 billion worth (per Forbes). Parker has been a longtime ambassador of the brand.

Ad

Trending

"The future is bright when you get to train with the best! 🙌🏀 Huge thanks to @CandaceParker, and @CarMax for making this experience unforgettable. I’m ready to take the next step! 💥 #CarMaxPartner," Iriafen wrote as her caption.

Ad

Apart from Parker, other basketball legends who have worked with the company include UConn Huskies product Sue Bird and four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

There is a budding star in Iriafen, who was the frontcourt running mate of sophomore sensation JuJu Watkins throughout the Trojans' run this season. Despite bowing out of the Elite Eight, USC went 31-4, including 17-1 during Big Ten play to win the regular-season championship.

Ad

Kiki Iriafen is projected to be the No. 3 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft

Ad

According to the latest ESPN mock WNBA draft, Kiki Iriafen is projected to be selected third by the rebuilding Washington Mystics. The team is looking for pieces for a new era in the 2025 season. Iriafen can spark that rebuild as she has the potential to become a cornerstone for the franchise.

She spent her first three campaigns with the Stanford Cardinal before moving on to the USC Trojans for her senior stint. Iriafen averaged 18.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest in her career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here