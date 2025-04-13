Kiki Iriafen partners up with WNBA legend Candace Parker for $10.44 billion worth company

USC Trojans forward Kiki Iriafen is looking like she is putting her college basketball career behind her already. On March 31, the eventual national champion UConn Huskies eliminated USC 78-64 in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.
With her growing stardom, Iriafen declared for the 2025 WNBA draft and is expected to become a top pick. Meanwhile, she's growing her endorsement portfolio off the court as she teamed up with WNBA legend and former Los Angeles Sparks star Candace Parker for an NIL endorsement.
On Sunday on Instagram, she announced that she is going to be an endorsement partner with multi-faceted vehicle holding company CarMax, a corporation that holds a $10.44 billion worth (per Forbes). Parker has been a longtime ambassador of the brand.
"The future is bright when you get to train with the best! 🙌🏀 Huge thanks to @CandaceParker, and @CarMax for making this experience unforgettable. I’m ready to take the next step! 💥 #CarMaxPartner," Iriafen wrote as her caption.
Apart from Parker, other basketball legends who have worked with the company include UConn Huskies product Sue Bird and four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.
There is a budding star in Iriafen, who was the frontcourt running mate of sophomore sensation JuJu Watkins throughout the Trojans' run this season. Despite bowing out of the Elite Eight, USC went 31-4, including 17-1 during Big Ten play to win the regular-season championship.
Kiki Iriafen is projected to be the No. 3 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft
According to the latest ESPN mock WNBA draft, Kiki Iriafen is projected to be selected third by the rebuilding Washington Mystics. The team is looking for pieces for a new era in the 2025 season. Iriafen can spark that rebuild as she has the potential to become a cornerstone for the franchise.
She spent her first three campaigns with the Stanford Cardinal before moving on to the USC Trojans for her senior stint. Iriafen averaged 18.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest in her career.
