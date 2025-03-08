Kiki Iriafen stats today - How did the USC star fare vs Indiana? (March 7)

Kiki Iriafen and the second-ranked USC Trojans advanced to the semifinals of the 2025 Big Ten Tournament on Friday, beating the Indiana Hoosiers 84-79 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Iriafen was one of three players to score in double figures for the Trojans, who won their first-ever Big Ten Tournament game.

Iriafen scored 21 points in 34 minutes of action. She shot 8-for-19 from the field and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line. She also had 10 rebounds to record her ninth double-double of the season.

The senior forward previously achieved that feat in the games against Michigan State, Ohio State, Minnesota, UConn, Fresno State, Oregon, Saint Louis and California Baptist.

Kiki Iriafen also had three assists for the Trojans, who will next face the Michigan Wolverines in the semifinals on Saturday.

Here are Kiki Iriafen's stats from the game against the Indiana Hoosiers:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Kiki Iriafen 34 21 10 3 8-19 0-2 5-6 5-5 0 0 5 2

JuJu Watkins provides offensive help to Kiki Iriafen in USC's win over Indiana

Kiki Iriafen helped USC build a 38-34 lead at the break, scoring eight points, grabbing four rebounds and issuing three assists during the first half. She added 13 points in the second half to help the Trojans extend their winning streak to eight games.

The USC Trojans huddle up in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers during the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 07, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Getty

It wasn't just Iriafen who wreaked havoc against the Indiana defense. JuJu Watkins dazzled in her Big Ten Tournament debut, scoring a game-high 31 points. She shot 10-for-19 from the field, including 1-for-3 from beyond the arc. The sophomore guard made a living at the charity stripe, going 10-for-13 from the free-throw line.

Watkins matched Iriafen's double-double feat, racking up 10 rebounds in the victory. She also recorded three steals, two assists and one block. Watkins was a workhorse for coach Lindsay Gottlieb, playing 39 minutes against Indiana.

Watkins did most of her damage in the first half, scoring 16 points during that period. She shot 5-for-11 from the floor and drained all six of her free-throw attempts in the first two quarters.

Fellow starter Avery Howell also contributed, scoring 10 points, collecting four rebounds and dishing out three assists. She shot 3-for-6 from the field, including 2-of-4 from deep. Howell also displayed her defensive prowess, racking up three steals and one block.

Yarden Garzon starred for Indiana, scoring 23 points and grabbing eight rebounds in a losing effort. Chloe Moore-McNeil and Shay Ciezki also stepped up for the Hoosiers, scoring 17 and 15 points, respectively.

