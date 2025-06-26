Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Ciara, and more share heartfelt messages as Kiyan Anthony's mom, La La Anthony celebrates special day

La La Anthony, the former wife of the 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, celebrated her birthday on Wednesday.
The American TV personality and actress turned 43 and received some heartfelt birthday wishes from American media personalities and socialites, Kim and Khloe Kardashian and more.
"Happy Birthday to my ace @lala Truly the bestest best friend a girl could ask for! I love you so much!!!! Today’s your day!," Kim Kardashian captioned her post featuring La La Anthony and Rob Kardashian.
Khloe Kardashian shared a story on IG.
"Happy birthay to the realest one @lala," the story was captioned.
American singer-songwriter and dancer Ciara also shared an Instagram story.
"Happy Birthday @lala! I love you so much," she captioned her story.
Five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant's daughter and model, Natalia Bryant, also wished Anthony through her IG story.
"Happy Birthday Auntie La I Love You Beyond!," the caption of her story read, accompanied by a pink heart emoji.
TV personality Olivia Pearson re-shared an Instagram post from 2023 to wish Anthony.
"Happy Birthday @LALA," Olivia captioned her story with a cake and a pink heart emoji.
Her son, Kiyan Anthony, ranks 33rd in the Class of 2025, No. 11 in the shooting guard position and No. 1 in New York. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard received offers from top programs, including Florida State, USC, Tennessee, Michigan and Maryland.
However, he decided to sign for his father's alma mater on Nov. 15, after taking official visits to Florida State on Oct. 13, Syracuse on Oct. 19, 2023, and USC on Sept. 26.
La La Anthony's birthday wish for herself
With plenty of wishes from celebrities and fans across the world, La La Anthony shared an Instagram carousel featuring pictures of herself from childhood and an image with Kiyan Anthony on Wednesday.
"Happy Birthday to me 🎂 ♋️🎈💕thank you so much for all the love and beautiful messages. It means the world to me. Im so grateful for another year. Praying it’s filled with more love, happiness, and blessings. Love you all so much!!! CANCER GANG!!! ♋️," La La captioned the post.
She also shared an Instagram carousel featuring pictures from the Met Gala BTS and Kiyan Anthony.
