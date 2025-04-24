Kim Mulkey loses another LSU player as Jersey Wolfenbarger commits to Tennessee in transfer portal

Kim Mulkey's LSU lost another player from the transfer portal after Jersey Wolfenbarger committed to Tennessee on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5 incoming senior announced the development on her X account. This will be Wolfenbarger's third team in her collegiate career after playing two seasons with Arkansas and LSU.

The power forward played 37 games with the Lady Tigers last season, mostly as a reserve. She averaged 4.6 points and 3.4 rebounds in 13.2 minutes per game and shot 63.0%.

The Fort Smith, Arkansas, native had two double-doubles for LSU, including career-highs of 18 points and 15 rebounds against Louisiana Lafayette on Dec. 15, 2024.

Wolfenbarger, who won the gold medal at the 2021 U19 World Cup, was named in the 2022 SEC All-Freshman team after tallying 7.6 ppg and 4.3 rpg in 30 games for Arkansas.

The forward previously visited Louisville before committing to Tennessee, where she'll play her final year of eligibility.

Wolfenbarger was the third transfer picked up by the Lady Vols this spring. SMU guard Nya Robertson committed on April 11, while UCLA's Janiah Barker joined Tennessee 10 days later.

Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell could tap into Wolfenbarger's potential, possibly waking up that dormant talent that rewarded the forward with the McDonald's and Jordan Brand Classic All-American awards in high school.

Jersey Wolfenbarger can thrive with Kim Caldwell's system in Tennessee

Tennessee commit Jersey Wolfenbarger is a guard trapped in a forward's body. With that being said, she is a great addition to Kim Caldwell's system as the 6-foot-5 forward can provide the size and depth the Lady Vols lacked last season.

Wolfenbarger can play together with Janiah Barker on the paint. The former LSU player can lurk on the weak side and grab a rebound or cut into the lane for an easy basket using her speed and shooting accuracy.

Tennessee's new acquisitions easily replaced the three players who decided to leave the team during the transfer portal. They are Avery Strickland, Favor Ayodele and Destinee Wells.

Strickland, Ayodele and Wells played limited minutes in the 2024-25 season, with Strickland appearing in 5.8 minutes per game, Ayodele suiting up for 5.7 minutes and Wells playing 3.2 minutes.

Eventually, Strickland transferred to Belmont while Ayodele and Wells are still looking for teams that will use their talents for the upcoming season.

What can you say about Jersey Wolfenbarger's transfer from LSU to Tennessee? Let us know your insights in the comments section.

