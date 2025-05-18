LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey celebrated her 63rd birthday on Saturday and her daughter, Makenzie Fuller, shared endearing glimpses into their family's celebration.

Fuller, who played basketball for her mother at Baylor and later served as a coach on her staff, captured a heartwarming moment from the special day on her Instagram Story.

The video showed Fuller's kids, Kannon and Sage, presenting their grandmother with a cake while Mulkey sat casually on a sofa, as they sang "Happy Birthday" to her.

In another Instagram story, Fuller posted a photo of her mom and her children embracing, with Kannon wearing an LSU national champion T-shirt.

Trending

"Happy birthday to the best," the caption read. "We love you @coachkimmulkey."

Screenshot via Instagram (@makenzie.fuller/IG)

The LSU women's basketball Instagram account also honored Mulkey with a post featuring several photos of the coach in her unique outfits.

"Help us wish Kim Mulkey a happy birthday," the post read.

She led the Tigers to their first national championship in program history in 2023 in just her second season with the team.

Kim Mulkey's daughter Makenzie once shared her experience of being a coach's kid

Kim Mulkey's daughter, Makenzie (Robertson) Fuller, is now married and has two kids. In a feature story for NOLA.com's Mother's Day series last year, she shared the challenges and rewards of being the child of a high-profile coach.

"As coach’s kids, that’s one of the most difficult things," Fuller said. "The things you hear from other people — the lies and the hate — and not get a chance to respond. She’s taught us that we don’t need to respond. It’s not going to do any good.

"She’ll make sure to tell you that she has many faults and being wrong isn’t one of them. She was valedictorian and never missed a day of school."

Fuller further explained that people often misinterpret her mom, but in fact, she is more relaxed than most people realize.

In response to the question regarding Kim Mulkey's fashion choices, Fuller said that her mother enjoys looking and dressing well, and her glitzy outfits are a form of marketing.

"It’s added a new layer of fandom and came at a perfect time for NIL players — showing you can be about more than basketball," Fuller said.

However, she added that her mom dresses very casually at home, often wearing sweatpants.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here