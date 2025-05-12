Kim Mulkey spends quality time with her grandkids in heartwarming clip

LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey is seemingly enjoying her offseason, away from college basketball, with her family. On Mother's Day on Sunday, her daughter, Makenzie, uploaded a picture of Mulkey spending quality time with her grandkids.

Ad

The story, reposted by Kim on Instagram, sees her horsing around with Makenzie's kids in what looks to be their front yard. Mulkey's daughter included a Mother's Day greeting for her mother.

"Happy Mother's Day YaYa," Fuller wrote with pink heart emojis.

(image credits: @coachkimmulkey on Instagram)

Makenzie Fuller, 31, is the eldest of Kim Mulkey's kids and has two children with her husband, Clay Fuller, who's also seen with Mulkey in her Instagram story. Mulkey also has a son, Kramer Robertson, 30, who last played minor league baseball with the Memphis Redbirds.

Ad

Trending

Mulkey also posted a graphic by the LSU Tigers. Check out Kim Mulkey's Instagram story below.

(image credits: @coachkimmulkey on Instagram)

Apart from being one of the top collegiate hoops coaches, Mulkey loves her family and is loved as a mother and grandmother. Meanwhile, her LSU team finished the 2024-25 campaign with a 31-6 overall record, including 12-4 in SEC play.

Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers looking to return to 2023 national championship glory days

Ad

Mulkey became the LSU Tigers' coach in 2021 after over two decades of being at the helm of the Baylor Bears' coaching staff. She spearheaded the Tigers to their first national title berth in the 2022-23 season, beating the Iowa Hawkeyes, 102-85, in the NCAA national tournament.

Two years later, LSU is in the midst of back-to-back Elite Eight exits in March Madness. In the 2023-24 campaign, the Hawkeyes exacted revenge on Mulkey and Co., whle n the recently-concluded season, they were bounced out of the postseason by the UCLA Bruins.

Mulkey has been busy bolstering her roster in hopes of winning the national title again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here