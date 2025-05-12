Kim Mulkey spends quality time with her grandkids in heartwarming clip

LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey is seemingly enjoying her offseason, away from college basketball, with her family. On Mother's Day on Sunday, her daughter, Makenzie, uploaded a picture of Mulkey spending quality time with her grandkids.
The story, reposted by Kim on Instagram, sees her horsing around with Makenzie's kids in what looks to be their front yard. Mulkey's daughter included a Mother's Day greeting for her mother.
"Happy Mother's Day YaYa," Fuller wrote with pink heart emojis.
Makenzie Fuller, 31, is the eldest of Kim Mulkey's kids and has two children with her husband, Clay Fuller, who's also seen with Mulkey in her Instagram story. Mulkey also has a son, Kramer Robertson, 30, who last played minor league baseball with the Memphis Redbirds.
Mulkey also posted a graphic by the LSU Tigers. Check out Kim Mulkey's Instagram story below.
Apart from being one of the top collegiate hoops coaches, Mulkey loves her family and is loved as a mother and grandmother. Meanwhile, her LSU team finished the 2024-25 campaign with a 31-6 overall record, including 12-4 in SEC play.
Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers looking to return to 2023 national championship glory days
Mulkey became the LSU Tigers' coach in 2021 after over two decades of being at the helm of the Baylor Bears' coaching staff. She spearheaded the Tigers to their first national title berth in the 2022-23 season, beating the Iowa Hawkeyes, 102-85, in the NCAA national tournament.
Two years later, LSU is in the midst of back-to-back Elite Eight exits in March Madness. In the 2023-24 campaign, the Hawkeyes exacted revenge on Mulkey and Co., whle n the recently-concluded season, they were bounced out of the postseason by the UCLA Bruins.
Mulkey has been busy bolstering her roster in hopes of winning the national title again.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here