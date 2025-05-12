"Would take every bullet in the world for you": Kim Mulkey's son, Kramer Robertson, pens heartfelt Mother's Day message for LSU HC

Kramer Robertson wants the whole world to know his love for his mother, Kim Mulkey. He penned a heartfelt Mother's Day message for the LSU coach on his Instagram account on Sunday, revealing the lengths he would go to just for her.

Robertson shared a photo of himself hanging out with Mulkey on one of his Instagram stories. He had a huge smile on his face as he looked at Mulkey while they stood on the basketball court. He wrote a caption for the photo, which he shared with his more than 72,000 Instagram followers.

"Would take every bullet in the world for you if I could. Happy Mother's Day," Robertson wrote with a GOAT emoji.

Kramer Robertson shared a Mother's Day message for his mom, LSU coach Kim Mulkey, on his Instagram story. Source: Instagram/@kramerrobertson

Kramer Robertson is Mulkey's youngest child with ex-husband Randy Robertson, who played quarterback for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the 1970s. He was born on September 20, 1994. His older sibling, Makenzie, was born on September 16, 1991.

Mulkey's children also pursued sports like their mother. Robertson was a collegiate All-American at LSU before becoming a professional baseball player. The Waco, Texas native played two games for the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2022 season, driving in a run in his only at-bat in the majors.

Makenzie Fuller was a multi-sport star at Baylor, playing both softball and basketball for the Bears. She has followed in her mother's footsteps, becoming a full-time member of Baylor's women's basketball staff. Fuller is currently the associate director of basketball operations for the Bears.

Kim Mulkey's championship pedigree at Baylor

Kim Mulkey has fond memories of her coaching stint at Baylor, leading the Lady Bears to three national championships. She first won the NCAA title in 2005, guiding Baylor to an 84-62 victory over the Michigan State Spartans in the national championship game.

Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey looks at the Coach's Trophy after winning the NCAA Division I Women's National Championship Game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on April 07, 2019, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Getty

Mulkey added another championship to her trophy cabinet in 2012, helping Baylor beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 80-61 in the NCAA title game. This win over the Irish completed an undefeated season for the Bears, who finished the 2011-12 NCAA campaign with a perfect 40-0 record.

Mulkey led Baylor to its third NCAA title in 2019 after the Bears defeated Notre Dame 82-81 in a thrilling national championship game..

