"Kim Mulkey, you will pay for your crimes": College Hoops fans call out LSU HC after Hailey Van Lith unlocks new statistical feat

College basketball fans are seemingly not pleased with LSU coach Kim Mulkey's treatment of Hailey Van Lith during her time with the Tigers last season. After just a season in Baton Rouge, Van Lith decided to transfer to TCU.

The 5-foot-7 guard joined Mulkey's LSU Tigers after her best collegiate season at Louisville, where she averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.

LSU, fresh off winning the national championship, had a roster filled with top players like Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson.

It was expected that Hailey Van Lith would fit right in. However, during her sole season with the Tigers, she averaged 11.6 ppg and 2.4 apg, a massive drop from her previous season's performance. This was also a by-product of her shift to a new role. Van Lith played as the point guard for LSU, a role for which she had to curb her shoot-first mentality.

It did not take Van Lith long to find her form at TCU, and she has already scored 69 points over four games. She recorded 10 assists for the first time in her career in the Horned Frogs' win against NC State on Sunday.

After her achievement, fans voiced their criticism of Kim Mulkey on X.

"Kim Mulkey, you will pay for your crimes," one fan wrote.

"Y’all need to wake up and realize just how bad Kim Mulkey is at coaching," another one tweeted.

"I don’t understand why anyone would ever choose to play for Kim Mulkey again," one user wrote.

Here are some more tweets from fans:

"She must have been in hell at LSU lol," a fan added.

"Not sure why Kim Mulkey couldn’t allow her to hoop how she’s hoopin," one user commented on Angel Reese's post.

"What is so awesome about this is that Kim Mulkey damn near destroyed her and her confidence. She is literally being re-born at TCU and we get to watch it!" another one wrote.

"This is what happens when you go from Kim Mulkey to someone with a heart," one more chimed in.

Hailey Van Lith reflects on her career milestone

Hailey Van Lith has achieved a double-double before, including one last week in a game against New Orleans, where she posted 13 points and 12 rebounds.

What makes her double-double against NC State even more special is that it is the first time she registered ten assists.

"I have been wanting to get to ten assists, so I'm really happy that it happened tonight," Hailey said postgame. "I've really enjoyed this process. I'm kind of transforming into a new player a little bit ... now I'm the playmaker."

Additionally, Hailey Van Lith hit 2,000 career points on Sunday, marking another milestone in her collegiate career.

