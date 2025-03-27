Kansas coach Bill Self provided an update on the status of senior KJ Adams’ injury on Wednesday. Adams suffered an injury during the Jayhawks' first-round matchup against Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament on Mar. 20.

That night, not only did Kansas's season end after falling 79-72 to Arkansas, but Adams’ college career also ended in a way no one would have hoped for. He fell with a little over three minutes to go in the game, later needing assistance from teammates to walk off the court.

Coach Self addressed the injury situation and released the following statement on Wednesday:

"KJ had successful surgery this morning to repair his torn Achilles. He is in good spirits. Although this is a big setback, he'll attack his rehab with his patented toughness and be back on the court as strong as ever," Self said, via @kuhoops.

Earlier this week, Bill Self told The Kansas City Star that Adams tore his Achilles tendon and it would take Adams around 10 months to return to court.

"It is terrible. It’s an awful way to end a really good [college] career," Self said. "The thing that is most frustrating and the saddest thing is it probably delays a year in what he’ll do with his future. I anticipate him sticking around [KU] and we’ll find something for him to do until he gets healthy."

Adams, a 6-foot-7 forward out of Austin, Texas, played four seasons at Kansas. He averaged 9.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists while starting in 29 games this season.

Bill Self believes future KU star Darryn Peterson has potential to go No. 1 in NBA draft

Bill Self's relentless pursuit of top talent continues to shape the future of Kansas basketball, with his latest signee, Darryn Peterson, drawing high praise from the veteran coach.

Peterson, a five-star guard from Napa, California, is among the top three players in the 2025 class. He committed to Kansas last November over Kentucky, USC, Ohio State, Arkansas and Baylor.

"Do I expect him to have the same impact [as a Cooper Flagg]? If we win at the level that Duke's won at this year, he'll get the lion's share of the credit, I would think," Self said ahead of the postseason via 247Sports.

Self further claimed that Peterson is the most talented player he has signed during his time at Kansas. When asked whether Peterson has No. 1 pick potential, Self confirmed that he does.

"He's going to be in the conversation," he said.

Peterson will join the Kansas roster along with a four-star forward, Samis Calderon, for the 2025-26 season.

