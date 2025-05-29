KK Arnold, Allie Ziebell, Morgan Cheli react as Paige Bueckers shares snaps from 1st WNBA win

Paige Bueckers received flowers from her former UConn teammates KK Arnold, Allie Ziebell and Morgan Cheli on her first WNBA win. On Tuesday, Bueckers led the Dallas Wings to a 109-87 victory over the Connecticut Sun.

In her return to her second home, where she had a successful collegiate career, capping her final year with a national championship, Bueckers dominated with 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

The Minnesota native shared multiple snaps from her momentous night at Mohegan Sun Arena on her Instagram.

"One step at a time⏳," she captioned the post.

It featured pictures of her pregame tunnel outfit, candid moments with her teammates and on-court action. One interesting picture was a group photo of Bueckers posing with her former Husky teammates Jana El-Alfy, Kaitlyn Chen, Ice Brady and Caroline Ducharme, who were in attendance to show support.

The post attracted reactions from fans and UConn players. Here is what Arnold, Ziebell and Cheli wrote in the comments:

"My Goat 🥹🤞🏾," KK Arnold stated.

"ATEEEEE," Cheli added.

"Now this is majestic," Ziebell chimed in.

Sceenshot via Instagram (@paigebueckers/IG)

Both Cheli and Ziebell joined the Huskies roster last summer and only played one season with Bueckers. Meanwhile, Kamorea Arnold was not only Bueckers’ teammate for two seasons but also her close pal.

KK Arnold gets emotional speaking about bond with Paige Bueckers

KK Arnold, a 2024 Big East All-Freshman Team honoree, sat down with Maddy Kirchofer in an episode of "Barrier Breakers" on May 15 to talk about her basketball journey. Among the many topics they dived into was her relationship with former UConn superstar Paige Bueckers.

Arnold became emotional when Kirchofer asked her what she was going to miss most about Bueckers.

"I feel like my voice is cracking. I don't know. I miss everything about that little girl," Arnold said (Timestamp: 10:22). "But that's a big sister to me. Forever will be. She’s meant a lot to me.

"She helps me through the tough days that I had during practice or even off the court —classes and everything. But she's exactly who you want a person like her, a role model, to be."

KK Arnold further added that she has always looked up to Bueckers since her high school days and has always admired how she carries herself with grace and advocates for those around her.

The Huskies will be without Bueckers next season and Arnold, a junior-to-be, will be looked upon to lead the team with fellow guards Azzi Fudd and Allie Ziebell.

