VIDEO: UConn's Jana El-Alfy, Ice Brady give fans a behind the scenes view into Paige Bueckers' first WNBA win

UConn icon Paige Bueckers returned to Connecticut for the first time as a professional basketball player on Tuesday, with many of her former teammates, including Jana El-Alfy and Ice Brady, showing up to support her.

Of course, Bueckers had to put on a show on her return to the state, and she did just that. At Mohegan Sun Arena, she scored her best yet in the WNBA, with 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting to go along with seven assists and five rebounds.

The Wings beat the Connecticut Sun 109-87 to pick up their first win of the season after starting the year 0-4.

Kayla Williams, an employee at the University of Connecticut, shared a video on TikTok of her attending Tuesday's game along with El-Alfy and Brady.

"DUBBB SZZZNNNN 🤠🤠🤠," Williams captioned the video.

The video starts with Williams talking to the camera while walking through the arena. The camera pans to El-Alfy, who shows off the Bueckers Dallas Wings jersey she's wearing under.

As soon as Jana El-Alfy saw Bueckers on the court during warmups, she shouted "Paigeeee!"

Caroline Ducharme and Kaitlyn Chen were also at the game to cheer on Bueckers. Chen played her senior season at UConn alongside Bueckers and was drafted by the Golden State Valkyries in April but was later cut from the team.

After the game, Williams, El-Alfy and Brady went down to the court to greet Bueckers. El-Alfy asked Brady to describe Bueckers' first WNBA win in one word; he responded with "magical."

Jana El-Alfy opened up emotionally after Paige Bueckers' final game at UConn

Paige Bueckers culminated her iconic college career with a national championship win over South Carolina in April.

Following the game and the victory celebration, El-Alfy, who missed the entirety of her freshman season due to injury, opened up about her close bond with Bueckers.

"I've never met a person who cares more. Unselfish," Jana said with tears in her eyes, per a TikTok post by DraftKings Sportsbook. "I mean, she's been my literal sister. She's been my mom, my dad, my family, ever since I came here.

"She made me feel like home. She's been my role model. I miss her so much. I'm super proud of her, and I feel incredibly lucky to have been her teammate and to be here right now with this group."

Jana El-Alfy played a significant role in the NCAA Tournament to send off Bueckers to the pros with a title.

