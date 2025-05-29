KK Arnold, Ashlynn Shade react to UConn hooper Ice Brady's latest IG photo dump

UConn forward Ice Brady was a key cog in the national championship-winning Huskies roster last season. Despite being a nonstarter for most of the season, Brady was among the first players called by Geno Auriemma from the bench.

Brady, who has 58,000 followers on Instagram, has been updating her fans on the activities she's been involved in this offseason. On Wednesday, she posted several pictures of herself on her 21st birthday.

"21 💋 🥂," Brady wrote.

Brady's UConn teammates, Ashlynn Shade and KK Arnold, hyped her up in the comments section.

"Okayyy Ice!!!" Shade wrote.

"I'M TALM ABOUT LEGAL," Arnold commented.

Ashlyn's IG comment (image credit: instagram/ice.bradyy)

Arnold's IG comment (image credit: instagram/ice.bradyy)

Ice Brady played a pivotal role in the Huskies' natty win

UConn's "Big 3," Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong, stole the headlines after the Huskies won the Big East tournament title and national championship. However, role players played huge parts in the team's success.

Ice Brady missed a huge chunk of the season with a shoulder injury, but came back during the Big East and NCAA Tournament run. In a news conference in March, Geno Auriemma highlighted Brady's performances, and the role that she played in creating room for the "Big 3" to operate.

“Ice is a different person today than she was before she hurt her shoulder,” Auriemma said, via the Connecticut Post. “She spent the entire time really, really, really working her brains out. So then when she came back, this is the best she’s looked since she’s been at Connecticut.

“(Ice) allows us to play differently. We can get Sarah (Strong) more rest. We can put her either with Jana (El Alfy), with Sarah, by herself out there when we play really small. And the fact that she’s a threat to make a three like she did today. It’s a different dynamic. Ice has a lot of ability, and hopefully she’s able to channel that and be consistent with it.”

Brady averaged 3.6 points on 50.5% shooting, including 27.3% from beyond the arc, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists, en route to the Huskies' national championship win. With the departures of starters Bueckers and Kaitlyn Chen to the WNBA, the forward could see her minutes increase next season.

