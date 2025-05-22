KK Arnold shares 4-word reaction as former teammate Paige Bueckers returns to Minnesota

KK Arnold supported former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers ahead of her much-anticipated return to Minnesota as a member of the Dallas Wings on Wednesday night. Arnold approved Bueckers' fashion look on Instagram as she made her first-ever tunnel walk in her hometown as a professional basketball player.
The Wings posted a photo of Bueckers looking stylish ahead of their showdown with the Minnesota Lynx. Arnold dropped a four-word reaction to Bueckers' snap on her Instagram story.
"I KNOW DATS RIGHT," Arnold wrote.
KK Arnold has been closely following Paige Bueckers' WNBA career. On her 20th birthday, Arnold traveled to Arlington, Texas, to watch Bueckers make her WNBA debut for the Dallas Wings. Bueckers scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds in that contest, but her first WNBA game ended in disappointment as Dallas lost 99-84 to Minnesota.
How Paige Bueckers fared in Dallas' road game against Minnesota
Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings locked horns with the Minnesota Lynx for the second time this season on Wednesday. The Wings remained without a victory this campaign after suffering an 85-81 loss to the Lynx at Target Center.
Bueckers was one of four players to score in double figures for the Wings, who fell to 0-3. She scored 12 points in 37 minutes of action. She shot 3-for-11 from the field, including 2-for-5 from beyond the arc.
Bueckers, who shot 4-for-6 from the free-throw line, also dished out a team-high 10 assists for her first career double-double in the WNBA. The rookie guard also displayed her defensive prowess, racking up three steals against Minnesota.
Arike Ogunbowale led the scoring for Dallas with 21 points. She shot 8-for-20 from the floor, including 5-for-13 from the 3-point area. DiJonai Carrington and Myisha Hines-Allen also contributed on the offensive end for the Wings, each scoring 11 points.
Napheesa Collier starred for the Lynx, who improved their record to 3-0. She scored a game-high 28 points on 8-for-13 shooting. She made a living at the charity stripe, knocking down all 12 free-throw attempts.
