KK Arnold shares 4-word reaction as former teammate Paige Bueckers returns to Minnesota

KK Arnold supported former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers ahead of her much-anticipated return to Minnesota as a member of the Dallas Wings on Wednesday night. Arnold approved Bueckers' fashion look on Instagram as she made her first-ever tunnel walk in her hometown as a professional basketball player.

Ad

The Wings posted a photo of Bueckers looking stylish ahead of their showdown with the Minnesota Lynx. Arnold dropped a four-word reaction to Bueckers' snap on her Instagram story.

"I KNOW DATS RIGHT," Arnold wrote.

KK Arnold reacted to Paige Bueckers' return to Minnesota. Source: Instagram/@kamoreaarnold

KK Arnold has been closely following Paige Bueckers' WNBA career. On her 20th birthday, Arnold traveled to Arlington, Texas, to watch Bueckers make her WNBA debut for the Dallas Wings. Bueckers scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds in that contest, but her first WNBA game ended in disappointment as Dallas lost 99-84 to Minnesota.

Ad

Trending

How Paige Bueckers fared in Dallas' road game against Minnesota

Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings locked horns with the Minnesota Lynx for the second time this season on Wednesday. The Wings remained without a victory this campaign after suffering an 85-81 loss to the Lynx at Target Center.

Bueckers (#5) looks on during the second half of their WNBA game against the Seattle Storm at College Park Center. Photo: Imagn

Bueckers was one of four players to score in double figures for the Wings, who fell to 0-3. She scored 12 points in 37 minutes of action. She shot 3-for-11 from the field, including 2-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Ad

Bueckers, who shot 4-for-6 from the free-throw line, also dished out a team-high 10 assists for her first career double-double in the WNBA. The rookie guard also displayed her defensive prowess, racking up three steals against Minnesota.

Arike Ogunbowale led the scoring for Dallas with 21 points. She shot 8-for-20 from the floor, including 5-for-13 from the 3-point area. DiJonai Carrington and Myisha Hines-Allen also contributed on the offensive end for the Wings, each scoring 11 points.

Napheesa Collier starred for the Lynx, who improved their record to 3-0. She scored a game-high 28 points on 8-for-13 shooting. She made a living at the charity stripe, knocking down all 12 free-throw attempts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here