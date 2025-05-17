“KK Arnold spending her birthday cheering for Paige Bueckers is goals”: Fans in awe of UConn star’s sweet gesture for Dallas Wings’ debutant

KK Arnold and Paige Bueckers are together again. Arnold celebrated her 20th birthday at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, on Friday, watching Bueckers make her much-anticipated WNBA regular-season debut for the Dallas Wings against the Minnesota Lynx.
The Huskies' Instagram page shared a photo of Arnold sitting courtside alongside Bueckers' little brother, Drew, ahead of Dallas' season opener. They had huge smiles on their faces as they posed for the photograph.
Fans reacted to the post, which has already generated more than 24,300 likes.
"KK spending her birthday cheering for Paige is goals idc," one fan wrote.
"KK is the sweetest going to support Paige for her birthday," another fan chimed in.
"Awww I love it. KK and Paige lil bro. Let's gooo Wings," one fan shared.
KK Arnold and Paige Bueckers made history together at UConn, leading the Huskies to their 12th national championship last month. Bueckers and Arnold helped Geno Auriemma's UConn record an 82-59 win over South Carolina in the title game, combining for 26 points and six assists in the rout.
How Paige Bueckers fared in her WNBA regular-season debut for Dallas vs Napheesa Collier's Minnesota
Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings are still searching for their first win in the 2025 WNBA season after the Minnesota Lynx recorded a 99-84 victory on the road on Friday night.
The Wings had no answer for UConn legend Napheesa Collier, who scored a game-high 34 points for the Lynx. She shot 12-for-21 from the field and a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line. Minnesota pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Dallas 35-20 during that period to secure the come-from-behind win.
Bueckers was one of five players to score in double figures for the Dallas Wings. She recorded 10 points, seven boards, two assists and one block in her regular-season debut for the Wings. She shot 3-for-10 from the floor and a perfect 4-of-4 from the charity stripe.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here