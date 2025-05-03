KK Arnold shares emotional 1-word reaction as Paige Bueckers starts for Wings vs Aces in WNBA preseason game

KK Arnold showed some love to her former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers on her Instagram story on Friday. Arnold shared an image of the starting lineups for the Dallas Wings' preseason opener against the Las Vegas Aces, which happened to be the first game for Bueckers as a WNBA player.

Arnold included a one-word message for her close friend, who is starting her journey as a professional basketball player. Bueckers got selected by the Dallas Wings with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft on Apr. 14.

"boogers," Arnold wrote with an emoji of a face holding back tears.

KK Arnold reacts to Paige Bueckers making her first start for the Dallas Wings in the WNBA. Source: Instagram/@kamoreaarnold

Bueckers was affectionately called Boogers by her teammates and coaches at UConn.

The guard played four seasons with the Huskies, leading UConn to the national championship in her final college basketball game. She racked up 17 points, six boards, three assists, two blocks and one steal in that contest, helping UConn record an 82-59 victory over South Carolina.

How Paige Bueckers fared for Dallas in her WNBA preseason debut against Las Vegas

Paige Bueckers got a rude awakening in her first WNBA preseason game as the Dallas Wings suffered a 112-78 loss to the Las Vegas Aces at Purcell Pavilion at Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana, on Friday.

The Aces pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring the Wings 32-11 during that period to build a 55-36 lead at the break. Las Vegas never looked back after that, securing a thumping win to open its preseason campaign.

Paige Bueckers poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Photo: Imagn

Paige Bueckers was one of four players to score in double figures for the Wings, dropping 10 points in her preseason debut. She shot 4-of-7 from the field, including 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. She also had four rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes of action.

Bueckers was the only Dallas starter who reached double figures in scoring. NaLyssa Smith, Teaira McCowan, Arike Ogunbowale and DiJonai Carrington combined for 22 points on 7-for-18 shooting in the defeat.

Jackie Young led the Aces to victory, scoring a game-high 28 points in the rout. She shot 6-for-14 from the floor, including 3-for-8 from the 3-point area. She made a living at the free-throw line, going 13-for-13 from the charity stripe. A'ja Wilson added 19 points for Las Vegas.

