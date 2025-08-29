UConn Huskies guard KK Arnold showed love for former UConn player Christyn Williams after the Dallas Wings announced they had signed Williams to an extreme hardship contract. In an Instagram post on Friday, BR W Sports shared that she had been signed and would be reunited with former teammate Paige Bueckers.

Ad

The post announced that Williams would be available for Dallas’ clash with Atlanta on Friday, prompting a reaction from KK Arnold. With the Wings depleted by injuries, Dallas reportedly had only eight healthy players, the league’s minimum requirement for their matchup against the Atlanta Dream.

KK Arnold shows support as Wings reunite Paige Bueckers with ex-UConn star - Image source: Instagram/kamoreaarnold

Christyn Williams was drafted to the WNBA in 2022 after four years with the UConn Huskies. Williams left college as one of the most decorated guards in program history, putting up 1,850 career points and earning the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award in 2022 as the nation’s top shooting guard.

Ad

Trending

She was selected 14th by the Washington Mystics in the second round of the 2022 WNBA draft.

Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury during that preseason and has been battling to return ever since. She has had training camp stints with both the Phoenix Mercury (2024) and the Minnesota Lynx (2025) but was unable to secure a roster spot.

Her addition to the Dallas Wings also creates a potential reunion with Paige Bueckers after two seasons in Storrs. Their reunion may be delayed as Bueckers, who missed the Wings’ last game due to illness, remained listed as questionable for Friday’s contest.

Ad

KK Arnold returns home to host basketball camp for young female athletes

After KK Arnold helped the UConn Huskies to the NCAA title, she returned home to host more than 150 young female athletes at Germantown High School, Wisconsin.

Arnold hosted her second annual basketball camp on Aug. 9, designed to inspire and teach the next generation of players. It was a chance for Arnold to give back to the community that raised her while sharing lessons she’s learned at the highest levels of the game.

Ad

“Just mental toughness, they can pick my brain,” Arnold said. “Ask me questions at the Q&A and the little basic things, dribbling, shooting drills and ultimately having fun with each other.”

The camp has grown significantly since its debut last year, drawing participants not only from Germantown but also from across Wisconsin and beyond. The larger turnout, Arnold said, was proof of the growing excitement around the event.

Ad

“Compared to last year, we started small and went a little bit bigger this year,” Arnold said. “So, just to see the turnout of wherever these kids came from all over the state means a lot.”

Throughout the day, campers rotated through a variety of skill stations, focusing on fundamentals like ball-handling, shooting and defense, while receiving hands-on guidance from Arnold and her staff.

Arnold viewed the camp as more than a basketball clinic and an opportunity to inspire young girls to pursue their dreams, both on and off the court. While she is gearing up for her junior season at UConn, KK Arnold chose to keep her focus on the camp and the young athletes in front of her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Victor Isikhueme Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.



Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.



His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.



When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here