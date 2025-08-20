Nike’s newest Kobe 3 Protro campaign sparked excitement among basketball fans with projected No. 1 recruit Aaliyah Chavez making an appearance. On Tuesday, BR W Sports collaborated with BR Kicks in an Instagram post that featured Natalia, the daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson.Monterrey High School standout Aaliyah Chavez stirred reactions from fans in the comment section, hyping up the promotional clip. The Gatorade Girls Basketball National Player of the Year recently committed to play for Oklahoma over reported programs like LSU, South Carolina, Texas, Texas Tech and UCLA.“Natalia and top HS recruit Aaliyah Chavez starred in Nike’s latest ad together 🔥 ,” the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the ad, Chavez appeared alongside Natalia Bryant, who is stepping into the spotlight to honor her late father’s legacy. Fans expressed their thoughts on the ad in the comment section, praising the campaign.“Kobe would be proud,” a fan commented“We are just getting started,” another fan wrote.The campaign centered around the Kobe 3 Protro “Halo,” a reimagined version of one of Bryant’s iconic sneakers. The design featured a diamond-inspired pattern, then reported as a tribute to Kobe’s eldest daughter, Natalia. Fans continued to react in the comment section, praising the collaboration.“Love that the Bryant family has stayed connected,” another fan commented.“Forever bag,” a fan commented.&quot;I need these, but in all black,” a fan wrote.Fans react as Aaliyah Chavez and Natalia Bryant feature for Nike’s latest collection - Image source: Instagram/brwsportsThe protro is set to officially release on Aug. 23, significantly dropping on Kobe Bryant’s birthday.Aaliyah Chavez reveals her favorite players to watchAaliyah Chavez, the Oklahoma signee from Monterey High School, recently expressed her thoughts on her favorite players to watch. In July, Chavez spoke about her favorite players after she was named the 2024–25 Gatorade National Player of the Year.The award placed Chavez among some of the biggest names in women’s basketball history, including Paige Bueckers, JuJu Watkins, Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike, Candace Parker and Lisa Leslie.&quot;Top three, I'd have to put Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry and Paige Bueckers,&quot; Chavez said.Chavez was recognized as an impressive shooter from deep, winning the McDonald’s All-American three-point competition earlier this year. Chavez averaged over 30 points per game in each of her last three seasons, including an impressive 37.8 points as a junior and 34.9 as a senior, per MaxPreps.Chavez also reflected on her journey to national recognition. She was Texas’s Gatorade Player of the Year as both a junior and senior after narrowly missing the honor her first two years in high school, a setback that fueled her drive.