Video: No. 1 Class of 2025 recruit Aaliyah Chavez shares suave look of her practice ahead of Oklahoma debut 

Aaliyah Chavez is getting ready for her college basketball debut. The incoming freshman shared a compelling video on Wednesday of her recent practice session with the Oklahoma Sooners on Instagram. The clip showed the Class of 2025 No. 1 recruit working on her basketball craft, doing shooting, dribbling and passing drills inside Oklahoma's practice facility. Instrumental music played in the background of the video, providing a dramatic effect to Chavez's workout. She included a short caption on the post, which has already received more than 800 likes: &quot;What's understood doesn't need to be explained!!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChavez's post also drew several reactions from college hoops fans, who are eagerly anticipating her NCAA debut: College hoops fans reacted to Aaliyah Chavez's Instagram post showing a video of her practice session with the Oklahoma Sooners. Source: Instagram/@the_aaliyah_chavez&quot;Inspiring young lady with a God given talent! Inspiring others to be their best!&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Rooting for you young lady. 806 proud,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;It's going to be a blockbuster SZN movie,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Hold it down 2,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Bring the energy,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Instrumental goes hard,&quot; another fan commented.Aaliyah Chavez joined Oklahoma in March, providing a major boost to the Sooners, who haven't won a national championship in their school history. Chavez made waves in her final season with Monterey, leading the Lady Plainsmen to their first state title since 1981. Chavez posted impressive numbers in her high school career, amassing 4,796 points, 1,279 boards and 771 assists. The Sooners will hope Chavez can produce those same kind of numbers at Oklahoma. How Aaliyah Chavez fared in 2025 McDonald's All-American Game Aaliyah Chavez participated in this year's McDonald's All-American Game, helping the West All-Stars record a 104-82 win over the East All-Stars at Barclays Center. Chavez was one of six players to score in double figures for Team West, dropping 10 points on 4-for-13 shooting. Monterey's Aaliyah Chavez announces she will be playing for the University of Oklahoma in front of an auditorium filled with fans at Monterey High School on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 in Lubbock, Texas. Photo: ImagnChavez, who shot 2-for-8 from beyond the arc, also contributed in other departments. The Oklahoma signee had four rebounds, three assists and two steals in the showpiece event. Meanwhile, Brynn McGaughy led all scorers with 17 points. Sienna Betts, who won the MVP award, finished the game with 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Jazzy Davidson added 12 points on 6-for-13 shooting for Team West. How do you think Aaliyah Chavez will fare with the Oklahoma Sooners next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.