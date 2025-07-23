Following Aaliyah Chavez's recruitment, Oklahoma offers No. 1 Class of 2027 hooper Kaleena Smith

Kaleena Smith, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2027, has received offers from several top programs.On Tuesday, the 5-foot-5 guard shared another offer from Oklahoma through her Instagram. She also mentioned talking to Pauline Love, the Associate Head Coach, and Austin Williams, Graduate Assistant for the Oklahoma Sooners.&quot;After having a great conversation with @plove55 &amp; @austtiinnn , I am very blessed to say that I have received a offer from Oklahoma !! Thank you to the coaching staff for believing in me!❤️❤️ #godsplan #allglorytogod,&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe top prospect from Class of 2025, Aaliyah Chavez, will debut as a freshman for the Sooners in the upcoming season. Oklahoma is now hoping to add another top prospect to its recruits.Among other powerhouses, Smith has received D1 offers from UConn, South Carolina, LSU, UCLA and USC. On3's recruiting predictions for Kaleena Smith currently favor UCLA (5.3%), followed by USC (4.6%) and Arizona State (4.0%). However, she has two more years to decide.As a freshman at Ontario Christian High in California, Kaleena averaged an outstanding 34.9 points,6.5 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.5 rebounds per game, shooting 50.3% from the field, including and 40.9% from the 3-point line. Her sophomore season saw her evolve from pure scorer to floor general. She averaged 23.2 ppg, 8.1 apg, 4.5 spg and 2.7 rpg. The five-star guard also led Ontario Christian to its first Southern Section Open Division title.Her performance earned her Gatorade California POY honours, a place on the National POY watchlist and MaxPreps Freshman of the Year recognition.Kaleena Smith named Most Outstanding Player at Adidas 3SSB 17U ChampionshipKaleena Smith earned Most Outstanding Player honors at the Adidas 3SSB 17U Palmetto Road Championship in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Representing Seven Days Basketball, Smith led her team to an 8-0 record and the tournament title. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe averaged 23 points and led the tournament in assists with 5.9 assists, while shooting 48.8% from the field, including 40.8% from beyond the arc, and 93.9% from the free-throw line. In the championship game against Utah Lady Prospects, Smith delivered 22 points and 7 assists. The game ended in an overtime win for Seven Days Basketball.Smith’s performance solidifies her standing as the top 2027 recruit with her display of efficiency and playmaking despite her size. She will return to Ontario Christian High School in California to begin her junior year.