Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant drops heartfelt reaction after daughter Natalia turns heads in unreleased Kobe 3 Protro

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Aug 20, 2025 10:46 GMT
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant drops heartfelt reaction after daughter Natalia turns heads in unreleased Kobe 3 Protro (Source: @vanessabryant/Instagram)

The late great Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, shared a heartfelt reaction after their daughter, Natalia Bryant, turned heads on Tuesday. The pair's eldest daughter caught the attention of many after debuting the unreleased Kobe 3 Protro.

Sharing a three-slide post on Instagram, Vanessa Bryant captioned the post with a white heart emoji while tagging her daughter.

The post was first put up by Natalia, who shared stills of her ad with Nike for the new shoe and captioned it with a short note:

" The Kobe 3 Protro. Launching in SNKRS 8.23 @nikebasketball."

The aspiring model appeared in an all-white ensemble, posing with the unreleased sneakers. Natalia's images were from a Nike commercial for the Kobe 3 Protro "Halo" colorway, where she starred alongside New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson.

Nike has honored the LA Lakers legend each year with a special shoe release and will continue the tradition on what would be his 47th birthday on Saturday. While most of Kobe’s iconic sneakers have received Protro editions, the Kobe 3 has been the lone exception until now. This weekend, the 3s will finally return with a fresh colorway and updated design.

According to Natalia’s post, the new sneakers will retain the original mesh design while incorporating Kobe’s Protro elements, blending the shoe’s classic look with modern performance technology. The pair will also debut in an all-white colorway, a fitting tribute to its “Halo” name.

The announcement of her father’s shoe release feels like a full-circle moment, a reminder of how Kobe’s legacy continues to live on through his children.

Vanessa Bryant melts after LA Dodgers honor Kobe Bryant and his family with bobblehead night celebration

Kobe Bryant, celebrated for his relentless drive and the iconic “Mamba Mentality,” remains an enduring inspiration and a symbol of Los Angeles. Honoring that legacy, the LA Dodgers welcomed his family to the ballpark for a special bobblehead night held in his memory on Aug. 9.

During the tribute, Vanessa Bryant and her daughters joined the pregame festivities, highlighted by Bianka stepping onto the mound to deliver the ceremonial first pitch, a moment the LA Dodgers later celebrated on their official Instagram account:

"Mamba forever. Thank you, Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri for helping us celebrate Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night."

Vannesa reacted to this post in the comments by dropping several heart emojis.

Vanessa Bryant reacts to the LA Dodgers' post (Source: Instagram/Dodgers)

During the event, fans received a limited-edition bobblehead of the five-time NBA champion in a No. 24 Dodgers jersey and a Nike Kobe 6 Protro Dodgers.

Edited by Veer Badani
