Kon Knueppel NBA draft combine: Agent Mark Barkelstein provides major update on Duke star

Duke forward Kon Knueppel failed to participate in athletic testing or shooting drills of the NBA draft combine due to a sprained ankle, his agent told ESPN on Wednesday.

According to Knueppel's representative Mark Bertelstein, the 6-foot-7 small forward sustained the injury three weeks ago, and he's 85% healthy. However, Bartelstein noted the management team wanted the Milwaukee native to be in his full strength when he re-takes the portions he missed.

"He’s really close." Bartelstein said. "Hopefully, he’s back by the end of the week and can participate in our Pro Day Friday."

Knueppel was a standout marksman for Duke last season. He started in all 39 games for the Jon Scheyer-coached squad and averaged 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

The small forward shot 47.9%, including 40.6% from the 3-point line, and made 91.4% of his free-throw attempts. Knueppel was the team's second-leading scorer behind guard Cooper Flagg.

He stepped up his production in the Blue Devils' last three NCAA Tournament games, averaging 19.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3.3 apg and 1.3 spg. Though Duke fell short in the Final Four, Knueppel stood out as one of the team's most consistent players last season.

Duke coach offers positive take on Kon Knueppel

Duke coach Jon Scheyer described Kon Knueppel as a valuable player when he gets into the pro ranks. Scheyer told HoopsHype that the 6-foot-7 small forward excels in areas that other players tend to overlook, such as blocking out on a defender and being efficient in every game.

The young mentor also added that Knueppel isn't just about scoring alone. He thrives on the intangibles and little things that help the team move forward.

An unnamed NBA executive expects the Milwaukee native to be a lottery pick, describing him as an offense-first version of De'Andre Hunter. Knueppel's high IQ and shooting prowess will be useful for a lower-seeded team that seeks to build on its draft selections and make a big run in the future.

Dallas, San Antonio, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Utah, Washington, New Orleans, Brooklyn, Toronto and Houston own the Top 10 picks in this year's draft. Per ESPN, Knueppel is expected to land with the Nets as their No. 8 overall pick.

Which team will pick Kon Knueppel in the 2025 NBA draft? Let us know your insights in the comments section.

