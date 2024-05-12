Duke center Kyle Filipowski has been making the most of the off-season after declaring for the draft at the end of the college basketball season. Recently, he attended the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs game and even threw the first pitch.

Kyle Filipowski was accompanied to the Cubs vs. Brewers game by his fiancee, Caitlin Hutchinson, who cheered him on alongside the rest of the crowd. Hutchinson shared a picture of the former Blue Devils center throwing the first pitch on her Instagram stories, expressing admiration for the former Duke star.

She captioned the Instagram picture:

"How freaking cute is he," Hutchinson wrote.

Hutchinson's IG stories

Filipowski averaged 16.4 points on 50.5% shooting from the floor and 34.8% shooting from beyond the arc, 8.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists last season and led the Duke Blue Devils to the Elite Eight.

He was recently one of the 78 prospects invited to the Draft Combine happening on May 12-19 in Chicago. According to Bleacher Report's latest mock draft, he is being projected as the No. 16 pick by the Philadelphia 76ers.

More about Kyle Filipowski's girlfriend, Caitlin Hutchinson

Caitlin Hutchinson was born on September 17, 1997, to Kevin and Amanda Hutchinson. Her father served in the U.S. Army for 22 years and after leaving, he took up a role as a certified change leader and corporate strategist at Mercury System in 2018.

Hutchinson studied at the University of Alabama, graduating in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in science with a specialty in kinesiology, health promotion and exercise science.

She first held the position of saleswoman at North Ridge Fitness while still in university in 2017. Next, she took up a position as a patient care coordinator at Alabama Hearing Associates and office manager at Black Diamond Networks.

In 2020, she was the lead patient care and cochlear implant coordinator at the Alabama Hearing Association and currently works at Intelerad Medical Systems in North Carolina as an executive assistant.

Since 2022, she has been dating Kyle Filipowski. Hutchinson has captured moments of them together around Duke's campus, at games and around his family during holidays and vacations. She has been present at most of Filipowski's college basketball games.