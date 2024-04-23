PHOTO: Former Duke star Kyle Filipowski seen unwinding with fiancee Caitlin Hutchison days after 2024 NBA draft decision

Former Duke Blue Devils center Kyle Filipowski recently announced his decision to declare for the 2024 NBA draft, forgoing his final two years of college basketball eligibility.

Filipowski's fiancee, Caitlin Hutchison, posted a clip of the couple reclining on sun beds on holiday unwinding after the draft decision.

Hutchison's IG stories

Kyle Filipowski gets engaged to Caitlin Hutchison

Caitlin Hutchison majored in education, specializing in kinesiology, exercise science, and health promotion from the University of Alabama. She has been in a relationship with Kyle Filipowski since 2022.

She recently revealed that Filipowski had asked her to marry him four months ago, and the couple announced it on Instagram last Thursday.

Hutchison posted black and white pictures of the couple with the caption:

"Four months since the happiest yes I’ll ever say 💍🤍."

Hutchison has posted about Filipowski's achievements on her Instagram account after each Duke game, where he performed well and powered the team to the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA tournament.

Kyle Filipowski and the NBA draft

Kyle Filipowski averaged 16.4 points on 50.5% shooting from the floor and 34.8% shooting from beyond the arc, 8.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists this season while leading the Duke Blue Devils to the Elite Eight of the Big Dance.

The 2024 NBA draft class is considered one of the weakest in recent years by fans and analysts alike. The Bleacher Report's draft analyst Jonathan Wasserman projected Filipowski to be picked No. 13 by the Portland Trail Blazers.

In his draft report of the center, Wasserman expressed doubts over his talent ceiling and whether Filipowski's skills would immediately translate to the NBA.

"As a sophomore, he was the Blue Devils' clear No. 1 option and a player whom opponents had to game-plan for. But his role will change as he moves from college to the NBA, where he'll be more of a complementary piece," Wasserman wrote.

"Filipowski sharpened and expanded specific skills that should allow him to fit in easier in the NBA, most notably his shooting, passing and defense. However, scouts continue to debate Filipowski's ceiling and whether it maxes out at frontcourt reserve, starting role player or borderline star."

Duke Blue Devils fans were fond of Filipowski. But the clean sweep might be what they needed with five 5-star prospects, headlined by the talented Cooper Flagg coming in to fill the void under coach Jon Scheyer.

