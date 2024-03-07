Duke Blue Devils superstar center Kyle Filipowski has had a sensational season, averaging 16.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 50.7% shooting from the field.

The official Blue Devils Instagram account shared a graphic of his accomplishments that was reposted by his longtime girlfriend, Caitlin Hutchinson, on Instagram with the caption:

"All that & a bag of chips. This is funny bc he has chips w his face on them & if you don't think I'm funny why are we friends."

Caitlin Hutchinson's IG story

Fans react to Filipowski's achievements

Blue Devils fans swarmed the post listing Kyle Filipowski's accomplishments, congratulating him and some asking him to return to Duke next year instead of declaring for the 2024 NBA draft.

Kyle Filipowski bounces back from Wake Forest debacle

On Feb. 24, the Duke Blue Devils lost 83-79 to the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons in a huge upset, and center Kyle Filipowski was injured during a court storming by fans.

After the game, Duke coach Jon Scheyer praised Filipowski, who registered 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Filipowski became the thirteenth Blue Devil to reach 1,000 points and only the fifth since 2000.

"Look, Kyle has done a terrific job for us for two years," Scheyer said. (h/t SI.com). "He's been the No. 1 guy on the scouting report. In addition, he's had almost 80 assists this year. He's the best passing big man in the country. And he scores over 1,000 points.

"This game [against Wake Forest] was no exception. He had 17 [points], eight [rebounds], and five [assists] — just one turnover. He was terrific. And I'm happy for him. I'd be happier if he got that and we won. But to get that, it says a lot about the career he's had up to this point."

The Blue Devils have won three consecutive games after the Wake Forest debacle. After the 84-59 win against Louisville Cardinals on Feb. 28, Filipowski discussed his focus during the postgame news conference.

“It’s the end of February," Filipowski said (h/t On3). "We’ve got March to look forward to now. We’ve got to put ourselves in the best position to win come March. That’s the main focus.

“And that’s been a dream of mine since I was a little kid. And I just wanna give my best shot at it. That’s really the most important thing right now.”

In the 73-48 win against the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday, Kyle Filipowski registered 21 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Afterward, Scheyer was in awe of his star player.

“[Filipowski], when he’s like that,” Scheyer said, “I don’t think there’s anyone like that in the country.”

The reigning ACC Preseason Player of the Year seems locked in for the home stretch of the Blue Devils' season.