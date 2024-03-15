Kyle Filipowski Stats Today: How did the Duke forward perform against NC State?

In the Atlantic Coast Conference quarter-final, Duke Blue Devils faced a surprise defeat. Duke's Kyle Filipowski however, was the best player on the court, scoring 28 points in his 34-minute performance. Despite his solo masterclass, Duke lost 74-69 to NC State.

Filipowski started showing his scoring abilities early in the first half as he secured a rebound at the 19:25 mark. A few seconds later, he made a steal at 19:10 to disrupt NC State's offense.

At 15:27, he capitalized on an assist from Tyrese Proctor to take the score to 5-4. Later, at the 10:34 mark, he once again made a successful layup to keep Duke in the game at 17-12. He was unstoppable and was determined to win as he again converted the layups at 8:17 and 5:48, respectively.

In the second half, he started from where he left off. At 17:01, he made an important layup to reduce the NC State to 41-34. He went on to convert an assist from Mark Mitchell at 13:11 to bring the score to 50-46.

As the buzzer approached, he didn't stop as he converted a layup and a subsequent free throw at 3:11 to keep Duke within a striking distance at 67-62. At the final buzzer, Duke lost to NC State, but Filipowski won the hearts of Duke fans.

Also Read: Bronny James Stats Today: How did LeBron's son perform against Arizona?

He ended his tally on the night with 28 points, 14 rebounds and one assist. After Filpowski, another standout player for Duke was Mark Mitchell, who scored 18 points, followed by 10 points from Tyrese Proctor.

Kyle Filipowski's NBA Draft Projection

Duke v NC State

Recent draft projections suggest that the Utah Jazz, who are currently in 12th place in the NBA Western Conference, may target Duke's Kyle Filipowski. It has been suggested that he can be their No. 9 pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

In the 2023-24 season, he has been averaging 16.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. He has a field-goal percentage of 50.4% and a 3-point field-goal percentage of 35.3%.

Also Read: Hunter Dickinson injury update: NCAAB analyst drops promising take on Kansas Center ahead of 2024 NCAA tournament

Which NBA team do you think Filipowski will be playing for next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.