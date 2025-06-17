Kylee Watson drops endearing 4-word reaction to Notre Dame teammate Bella Tehrani’s warm post 

Former Notre Dame forward Kylee Watson joined the throng of Fighting Irish players who entered the transfer portal at the end of last season, including standouts Kate Koval and Olivia Miles. After having a 'do not contact tag' in the portal, Watson joined the Villanova Wildcats.

Despite her departure from South Bend, Watson still maintains close relationships with her former teammates and on Monday, she commented on an Instagram post by forward Bella Tehrani who showcased snippets from her life during the offseason.

The post was captioned:

"As of lately," Tehrani wrote.

Watson commented on the post:

"Love you miss Bells."

Watson and Bella Tehrani became friends after Tehrani joined coach Niele Ivey's basketball team as a walk-on from the volleyball team last year. Tehrani played in eight games and averaged 0.5 points, 0.1 rebounds and 0.1 blocks in 1.4 minutes per game played last season as the Fighting Irish reached the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

When Kylee Watson celebrated her ties to Notre Dame

Kylee Watson joined the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the Oregon Ducks in 2022 and played under coach Niele Ivey alongside stars like Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles.

After entering the transfer portal in April, Watson posted a heartfelt message on Instagram celebrating her ties to the Fighting Irish despite joining the Villanova Wildcats.

“I love Notre Dame,” Watson wrote. “I love Coach [Niele] Ivey, and I love this entire program. This decision was not about leaving something, but instead embracing something new for my final year of college basketball. I will be graduating with a Notre Dame degree this Spring and leave here with relationships that go way deeper than this sport.

"This program is part of the reason I am who I am today, and I am truly indebted to every one a part of it and to this school. The people make the place & how lucky am I that I have the best people. Grateful for all the mafia nights, all the rolf’s memories, and all the teams that turned into my family. Thank you Notre Dame, gonna miss you lots," she added.

Kylee Watson played in 64 games for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish averaging 6.5 ppg and 4.6 rpg during her three-year career although she did not play during the 2024-2025 season due to a knee injury. The former McDonald's All-American will have one year of eligibility remaining next season.

