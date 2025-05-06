Kylie Feuerbach drops 2-word reaction for Iowa teammate Sydney Affolter’s special day

There was plenty to celebrate in Iowa on Monday as Kylie Feuerbach hyped up Sydney Affolter for her graduation day. The Hawkeyes' 2024 captain was pursuing Sports & Recreation Management and Health Studies and aims to utilize her experience with the women's basketball team in her professional life.

Ad

After Affolter was done with the ceremony, Feuerbach posted multiple photos on Instagram. The first image saw Affolter donning a graduation stole and posing on the school's football field before posing together for a selfie.

"Cutest grad," Feuerbach wrote on the first pic.

"Grad pics," she added on the second image.

Feuerbach's IG stories for teammate Affolter | via @kyliefeuerbach/ig

Sydney Affolter has grown significantly over the last four seasons at Iowa. She couldn't secure a starting role in her first two years but started 32 games this season. Affolter also churned out her best college year, averaging 8.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals on over 45% 3-point shooting.

Ad

Trending

Graduation day marks the end of Affolter's time with the Hawkeyes program as a player. However, fans will be able to indulge with the guard one last time this Saturday. In her partnership with Everbowl, Affolter will be at the outlet from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a meet and greet.

Ad

What does Sydney Affolter plan on doing next?

Sydney Affolter talked about her last stretch with the Iowa Hawkeyes earlier this year, sharing that she had thought about playing overseas. Nevertheless, with no solid plan, she expressed that she wanted to stay close to women's basketball in whatever capacity she could.

"I've thought about playing overseas, I'm not totally sure," Affolter said (4:28). "I would love to keep playing basketball if that's in the cards for me, but if not - potentially GA.

Ad

"I still hope to be around women's basketball, not totally sure if in what way but I think getting my masters would be great."

Sydney Affolter exits the Hawkeyes as a rare breed of hooper who has played under both Lisa Bluder and Jan Jensen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here