"Love you squidy": Caitlin Clark drops heartfelt message as Sydney Affolter bids emotional farewell to Iowa ahead of WNBA draft

Caitlin Clark's former Iowa Hawkeyes teammate, Sydney Affolter, bid an emotional farewell to her collegiate team after four seasons. Affolter joined the Hawkeyes during the 2021-22 season and was part of the most successful years of Iowa.

On Sunday, ahead of the WNBA draft on April 14, Affolter posted a long and emotional message for her team on Instagram. She thanked her team for the memories and for how playing basketball shaped her life.

"Thank you college basketball for giving me countless memories and lifelong sisters," Affolter wrote. "Wearing Iowa across my chest has been the honor of a lifetime. Through every high and low, this place and this game have shaped me in ways I’ll carry forever. Once a hawk, always a hawk🤍🐥."

Affolter's post received wholesome reactions from Caitlin Clark and some of her Iowa teammates.

"I love you squidy," Clark wrote in a comment.

Affolter's Iowa teammate Addison O’Grady reacted to the post with a series of yellow heart emojis. She also received love from another Iowa teammate, Taylor Stremlow.

"I love you sooo much Syd ❤️🥺," teammate Taylor Stremlow

In four seasons and 128 games with the Hawkeyes, Sydney Affolter averaged 5.8 points per game, shooting 48.8% from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc. The Hawkeyes guard has yet to declare for the WNBA draft.

DeWanna Bonner shares excitement for playing alongside new teammate Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever made a big move this offseason, acquiring veteran star DeWanna Bonner for the upcoming 2025 season. The former Connecticut Sun player, who competed against Caitlin Clark and the Fever during the first round of the 2024 playoffs, spoke on teaming up with Clark in Indiana.

During her introductory press conference on February 11, expressing her excitement over teaming up with Caitlin Clark, Bonner revealed that she and Clark both worked out on the same day. She also expressed her willingness to impart veteran knowledge to the Fever star.

"I couldn't be more excited to step out on the court with Caitlin," said Bonnner. "We actually had a great workout this morning and I think we just feed well off each other ... I hope that I can give her some knowledge to take her game to a different level."

DeWanna Bonner wasn't the only player acquired by the Fever during the offseason trade. They also acquired Sophie Cunningham, who could play a pivotal role in boosting the Fever's bench performance.

In addition to re-signing its key piece, Kelsey Mitchell, the team also acquired veteran Sydney Colson and the 2019 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, Natasha Howard. These four crucial trades have significantly bolstered the Fever's chances at the WNBA title this year.

