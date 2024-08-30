"La familia": La La Anthony, son Kiyan & family enjoy Puerto Rico trip, shares glimpses of their night party on Instagram

La La Anthony enjoys all the time she can get with her son, Kiyan Anthony, before basketball starts taking most of his attention. Carmelo Anthony's son plays as a shooting guard for the Long Island Lutheran High School and will start his college basketball journey next year.

Earlier today, La La posted a photo on her Instagram story where she can be seen partying at La Placita de Santurce in Puerto Rico together with her family.

"La familia 🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷," she said on her caption.

Screenshot via IG/@lala

La La shares a special bond with her son and often shares updates from his personal life on her social media channels.

La La Anthony's son wants her to remain single

During an appearance on the "Jennifer Hudson Show" in January 2023, La La revealed just how protective Kiyan is with regard to her dating life.

According to the BMF star, Kiyan quickly checks her phone and makes her feel like she’s sneaking around in her own house.

“I’m like, it’s my dad in the house or something,” she joked.

But Kiyan's protectiveness isn’t limited to just watching over his mom’s phone. La La shared that while Kiyan is always ready to head out with his friends, he’s not so keen on her finding a romantic partner.

“I’m like, ‘You just want your mom to be alone? Like, forever?’ He’s like, 'Kind of'. But anytime his friends want to go out and do something, he’s like, 'All right, Ma, see ya later. I’m going here.' I’m like, 'You just leave me in a heartbeat, but you don’t want me to have anybody.'”

Beyond the humorous exchanges about her love life, the mother-son duo has a deep connection; especially through Kiyan's basketball career. She watched him grow both on and off the court, and she wants her son to carve his own path — not just follow in the footsteps of his father, Carmelo.

