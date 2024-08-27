“What do you need my phone for?” — Carmelo Anthony’s ex La La reveals son Kiyan Anthony’s mischiefs regarding her dating life

Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife La La is an actress and TV personality, so it follows that netizens will be curious about her dating life. She once opened up about her son Kiyan Anthony's reaction to her going on dates, and it appears that he is quite protective of his mom.

In January 2023, La La sat down for an interview on the "Jennifer Hudson Show" where the two moms talked about how protective their sons were and that they did not like the idea of their moms dating. Hudson also shared that she could not even get on the phone, to which the BMF star agreed.

"I'm like it's my dad in the house or something," La La said. "I'm sneaking, texting I'm like all right let me call you right back. He'd be like 'Ma, let me see your phone real quick'. For what? What do you need my phone for?"

La La also shared that Kiyan is quick to leave the house to hang out with friends but is hesitant about her having a romantic partner, and she joked that Kiyan would rather prefer she stay single.

"I’m just like, 'You just want your mom to be alone? Like, forever?' He’s like, 'Kind of,'" La La added. "But anytime his friends want to go out and do something, he’s like, 'All right, Ma, see ya later. I’m going here.' I’m like, 'You just leave me in a heartbeat, but you don’t want me to have anybody.'"

La La talks about raising Kiyan and his basketball career

During an episode of Overtime's "The Evolution" released in September last year, La La Anthony reflected on her son Kiyan's basketball journey. Kiyan was shown in a video practising with his Team Melo teammates before their game against Team Durant. During practice, he played one-on-one with La La and his father Carmelo.

"My relationship is that I spent nine months of my life throwing up every single day to have this child," La La said about raising Kiyan. "My son is my best friend. He's my everything. Off the court, if you know me, he's a jokester.

"I think Kiyan handles the pressure well. He knows he's making his own way. He's not trying to be just like his daddy, has his own game. There's similarities, but there's also differences. Watching Melo's career to now with my son basketball has been my life for a very long time." [Timestamp — 11:43]

La La shared that she used to play as a guard on her high school basketball team. She also said that her son did not inherit all his basketball skills from his dad, Carmelo.

