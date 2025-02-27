"Lakers dodged a bullet": Fans react as Dan Hurley makes "a**hole" blunder during UConn press conference

The UConn Huskies, coached by Dan Hurley, got a 14-point Big East victory at home on Wednesday. Matched up against the unranked Georgetown Hoyas, the reigning back-to-back national champions beat their conference opponents 93-79 to hold an 11-6 division record and 19-9 overall.

Hurley and Co. are in the midst of an up-and-down 2024-25 campaign, as their hopes of a national title three-peat are slowly slipping away. They will have to lock in during the postseason, but with a win over the Hoyas, the Huskies gained much-needed momentum as they look to close out the regular season strongly.

During the post-game press conference, though, Hurley made headlines for a polarizing mistake. On being asking about how Hurley and his players deal with opponents whenever they press on defense, the tenured tactician misunderstood that for his thoughts on the media throughout the season.

"I mean, I think the press has been an *ssh*l* to me all year. Oh wait, you mean the? Oh, I thought you that meant. ... T here's people acting far worse than me. What was that? I didn't know what you were talking about there. I'm sorry. They've been fair at times," Hurley was quoted as saying throughout the clarification.

Fans reacted to Hurley's comments, alluding to his erratic behavior as one that the LA Lakers aren't missing.

"Lakers dodged a bullet," one wrote.

"If Dan Hurley was half as good as he thought he was, he’d be mediocre," another said.

"This guy needs a couple first weekend exits and divorce to humble himself," another replied.

"So glad he rejected my Lakers offer, and we got JJ instead. This dude is a jack*ss," a user shared.

However, there were some who found Hurley's mistake to be funny and entertaining and an honest lapse on his part.

"Hate him or love him, he’s entertaining," one fan wrote with an emoji.

"NGL…That was hilarious," another posted.

"When you win back to back you can say whatever the hell you want to say," one replied.

"Hurley is pure entertainment. Love it," another expressed.

Nevertheless, Dan Hurley and Co. will now use the momentum gained towards their next conference matchup, which is the unranked Providence Friars on Saturday in away territory.

Alex Karaban of Dan Hurley's UConn reached 200 career 3-pointers mark on Wednesday

One of the factors that led to Dan Hurley being in a great mood was that the UConn Huskies played well against the Georgetown Hoyas, including junior forward Alex Karaban. On Wednesday, the third-year wing hit a milestone, with his 200th career 3-pointer, in the 4:19 mark of the second half.

Karaban finished with 13 points, three rebounds, an assist and two blocks in 35 minutes of action. This season, he's averaging 14.2 markers, 5.1 boards, 3.0 dimes and 1.7 blocks a game.

