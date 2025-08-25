  • home icon
"Landing like a superhero": Fans in awe as 5-star Tyran Stokes goes off at Mamba Invitational

By Salim Prajapati
Published Aug 25, 2025 02:01 GMT
SLAM Summer Classic 2025 - Source: Getty
Tyran Stokes during 2025 SLAM Summer Classic - Source: Getty

Tyran Stokes, the top prospect in the 2026 class, had an exceptional performance at this year's Mamba Invitational on Saturday. His scoring prowess and skill set were on full display, captivating spectators. He already has 19 offers from Division I programs, according to 247Sports.

Ballislife posted a highlight reel of Stokes' performance on Instagram.

"#1 Tyran Stokes put his full game on display at the Mamba Invitational 🐍🔥," the caption read.
The video showed Stokes executing a series of powerful dunks that left fans in awe.

"bru landing like a superhero 😂🔥," one fan wrote.
"why he keep superhero landing," a fan said.
"He been getting sm better you can tell he gon be a problem," another added.
"Future number one pick 🙏🏽," one user predicted.
"He got it all Athletically. This yr, if he MASTERS the mid range/ his jumper in general and Lock all the way in on DEFENSE???" a comment read.
"Another lebron literally big fast strong in can score..," one more chimed in.
Stokes has a year of high school remaining before he is eligible for collegiate play. As a junior last season, he racked up 21.0 points and 9.3 rebounds per game for Notre Dame High in Sherman Oaks.

Analyst discusses buzz around Tyran Stokes' potential commitment to Kentucky program

Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are actively pursuing Tyran Stokes, who could significantly bolster their roster. The five-star forward visited the campus in June after a trip to Kansas in April.

A high degree of uncertainty remains regarding his commitment, as Kentucky faces stiff competition from other top-tier programs.

Last week, in a conversation with Jacob Polacheck of the Kentucky Sports Radio, Jamie Shaw, a national recruiting analyst for Rivals, shared his insights on the recruitment battles surrounding Stokes.

"There’s been a lot of momentum picking up toward Kentucky's way, starting kind of at Peach Jam," Shaw said (TS- 3:12). You’re still seeing the other schools involved — visiting Louisville, since he’s from there, visiting Kansas ... but the Kentucky momentum is real."
youtube-cover
Shaw added that he is personally hearing from multiple sources about the increasing likelihood of Stokes committing to the Wildcats.

Stokes is set to visit Louisville in October but has not yet disclosed when he plans to make his final decision.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
