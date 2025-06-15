Last-Tear Poa drops 4-word reaction as Kim Mulkey's assistant coach receives major honor from $230,000,000-worth WNBA franchise

LSU Tigers Last-Tear Poa is showing love to coach Kim Mulkey's assistant coach Seimone Augustus for being elected into the Naismith Hall of Fame Class of 2024. On Saturday, ESPNW on Instagram shared snaps of Seimone Augustus honored by the Minnesota Lynx, a WNBA team with a net worth of $230 million (per Forbes).
Augustus had a stellar professional career for the Lynx from 2006 to 2019. The 41-year-old won four WNBA championships, one Finals MVP award and eight All-Star selections, among other accolades. The franchise honored her by placing her name in Target Center's rafters, as well as giving her a pair of custom Nike Air Force Ones.
Poa, who was under the tutelage of Mulkey and Augustus last season, reposted the post on Instagram story and reacted.
"Proud of you coach!," Poa wrote with a goat emoji.
She also dropped a GOAT emoji in the comment section of the carousel post.
Augustus, who played college basketball for LSU from 2002 to 2006, was appointed as an assistant coach for the team in 2024. She helped Poa average 2.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 12.9 minutes in 30 games. The incoming senior transferred to the Arizona State Sun Devils for the 2025-26 campaign on April 20.
Kim Mulkey shows support to Seimone Augustus for her Minnesota Lynx honor
LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey showed support towards her assistant coach Seimone Augustus for her Naismith Hall of Fame achievement. On Saturday, Mulkey reposted @minnesotalynx on Instagram's post regarding Augustus on her story.
Mulkey also reposted the Lynx's upload of Augustus visiting one of the team's practice sessions on Friday.
Kim Mulkey and Augustus steered the LSU Tigers to a 31-6 2024-25 season (12-4, SEC) and the Elite Eight of the national tournament, losing 72-65 to the UCLA Bruins by seven points. Their only national title came in 2023 March Madness.
