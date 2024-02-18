LSU Tigers junior guard Last-Tear Poa has been at the forefront of her team's recent revival, winning three consecutive games after an uncharacteristic stretch of poor form.

Off the court, Poa has been showing off her sensational fashion sense, incorporating the colors of the season of love. On Instagram, she showed off an array of pictures of herself in a red dress.

'Lover girls szn @eyesellsoles."

Last-Tear Poa playing with self-confidence

The LSU Tigers had a recent mid-season wobble, losing consecutive games to the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

With their season in danger of unraveling, coach Kim Mulkey made a key change to the lineup, giving junior guard Last-Tear Poa more minutes against the Florida Gators. Since then, the Tigers have won three consecutive games.

During her Gators postgame news conference, Mulkey challenged Last-Tear Poa to step up to the plate and since then, the Australian's self-confidence has shot up.

“We need the Poa from last year,” Mulkey said. “If we get the Poa from last year and that kinda production then it will allow Hailey (Van Lith) to go to the off-guard to relieve Mikaylah (Williams), to relieve Flau’jae (Johnson) so we got that today, and Poa wanted that and so it was good.”

After the 85-66 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide, where the Tigers trailed 41-31 at halftime, their biggest deficit this season, Mulkey again used Last-Tear Poa to devastating effect.

“I think (Poa) is playing with a lot of confidence and the 11-press is what made me change the lineup,” Kim Mulkey said. “She is really good as the protector in the back of that press and when we pressed very little last year, I always wanted Poa in there instead of Alexis Morris.

"She just has great anticipation skills and she got to start the second half and then she did some things really, really good defensively that kept her on that floor. And that is Poa’s game. And when you’re confident, you want to stay on that floor and obviously your play dictates you stay on that floor.”

Against Alabama, she registered a season-high 11 points, six rebounds and four assists earning the praise of LSU star forward Angel Reese for her form and the general improvement in her play.

With the coach and her teammates believing in her abilities, Last-Tear Poa might just be the key to the LSU Tigers repeating their national championship win during the NCAA Tournament in a few weeks.