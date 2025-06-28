Laura Govan hypes up daughter Hamiley Arenas as she gets recognised as one of the top players in California 

Laura Govan celebrated her daughter, Hamiley Arenas, as the young athlete has climbed to the No. 2 spot in California's player rankings for the Class of 2028.

On Saturday, Govan reposted Prep Girls Hoops' post on her Instagram story, sharing the updated rankings of the California Class of 2028. Hamiley ranked second, just behind Tatiana Griffin, who is a member of the 2025 USA Women's U16 National Team.

Govan captioned the post:

“#2 in the state. Okay @hamileyarenas0.

“COME ON BABY.”

Laura Govan's Instagram Stories

The top 10 also featured Sydney Douglas, Amel Cook, Maliya Hunter, Rosie Oladokun, Kamilla Basyrkova, Talithahakun Pooalii Hunikin, Gi’Anna Smith and Naomi Durrah.

Hamiley Arenas had an excellent freshman season at Notre Dame High School, averaging 23.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game. The 5-foot-10 youngster has surpassed the 500-point mark in her high school career with totals of 583 points, 262 rebounds, 78 assists, 69 steals and 23 blocks.

Even though Notre Dame had a poor season with a 12–16 record, Hamiley’s individual performance set her apart. The shooting guard earned the All-State nomination and First Team All-Mission League honours, and Arenas was named Notre Dame's Freshman of the Year.

Laura Govan feels blessed as her son Alijah Arenas begins his USC journey

Alijah Arenas, son of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, has begun his college basketball career with the USC Trojans. His mother, Laura Govan, expressed her support by resharing USC Men’s Basketball’s video on Instagram.

"Highly Favored & Very Blessed,” Govan wrote in her story.

Alijah, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, was ranked No. 12 nationally and No. 3 at his position after reclassifying from the Class of 2026 to 2025. Despite a car accident in April, he made a full recovery and joined USC with high expectations. Reflecting on his recovery, Alijah said in the video:

“I’m very lucky, you know, not even just to be here… my coaching staff is amazing, my teammates are amazing. I don’t even have any words to express how I feel about my life right now.”

Arenas chose USC over top programs like Arizona, UCLA, Alabama, and Kentucky, calling it “the best fit” on his father’s podcast. He joins Jerry Easter as a top 2025 recruit under new USC head coach Eric Musselman, who has also brought in multiple players via the transfer portal.

