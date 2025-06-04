Lauren Betts drops 4-word reaction as former UCLA star signs new contract with NWSL's Seattle Reign

UCLA star Lauren Betts showcased a moment of school pride on Tuesday. The center congratulated former Bruins Neeku Purcell for landing a role with the Reign FC.

The football club updated the fans about their latest hiring through an Instagram post. Betts extended the celebration by reposting it on her story and adding a message.

"So so sooooo proud," she wrote.

Lauren Betts congratulates former UCLA football player on her latest signing | via @laurenmariebetts/ig

Purcell played as a goalkeeper for UCLA for two years, 2022-23. She kept the post safe for the 192 minutes and had one goal against her in her first year. Next season she recorded four shared shutouts and 12 solo shutouts, earning the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team honors.

Neeku Purcell joins Reign FC after a season with Brooklyn FC in the USL Super League. She will replace Cassie Miller as she recovers from a leg injury that she suffered during training.

"We're excited to welcome Neeku to the first team roster," GM Lesle Gallimore said. "With Cassie unfortunately sidelined due to injury, Neeku will provide valuable depth and energy to our goalkeeper group. We have full confidence in her ability to step in and contribute."

Neeku Purcell played with the Seattle Reign Academy in her developing years and is fresh off the U.S. Women’s National Team 2025 Futures Camp.

Lauren Betts will be joined by her sister, Sienna Betts, next season

Lauren Betts has established herself as a star for UCLA in two seasons with the program. However, her senior year will feel more with family as she will share the court with her sister, Sienna Betts.

"(I want to help Sienna) in any way that I can and I always try to remind her 'You're here because of the work you did'," Lauren said.

"(I can help by) reminding that she is her person, she's so talented and she's done the work to get to where she is because I had nothing to do with (recruiting her)."

Lauren Betts's sister is the No. 2 recruit in the 2025 class. She chose the Bruins over top schools like South Carolina, Duke, USC, UConn Huskies and others.

