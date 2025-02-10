Lauren Betts' mom has a 5 word reaction to Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance at Super Bowl

UCLA star Lauren Betts' mom, Michelle Betts, was thrilled to see Kendrick Lamar's captivating halftime performance at Super Bowl LIX. On Sunday, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Lamar became the first solo rap artist to headline the event.

The internet exploded with praise for the 22-time Grammy winner's impactful performance, which featured a medley of his popular songs including "Humble," "DNA," "Euphoria," and “Not Like Us."

Michelle Betts was among the millions who were blown away by Lamar's captivating stage presence.

"Kendrick tore that ish up!!!" Mrs. Betts tweeted after the show.

Lauren Betts' mother also shared the Nike's SuperBowl commercial dedicated to women's sports featuring prominent female athletes including WNBA stars Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, and USC junior JuJu Watkins.

"Loved this ad!" Michelle wrote.

Proud mother reacts to Lauren Betts' Lisa Leslie Award finalist spot

Michelle Betts celebrated a big moment for her daughter Lauren Betts as the 6-foot-7 big was named a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award, which honors the top center in women's college basketball.

"Let's go, Lolo!" Betts' proud mom tweeted, using Lauren's nickname.

Michelle also shared a post from UCLA women's basketball account on X, formerly Twitter, asking fans to help support her daughter in the voting process for the prestigious award.

Other finalists for the Leslie Award include Iowa State's Audi Crooks, TCU's Sedona Prince, USC's Rayah Marshall and Kansas State's Ayoka Lee.

Betts has been a standout player for the Bruins this season, leading the team in scoring (20.1 ppg) and rebounds (9.9 rpg). She has been a key part of Cori Close's team as they aim for championship glory in this campaign. The Bruins sit at No. 1 in the AP poll with an undefeated 23-0 record (11-0 Big Ten).

UCLA fans, who have been impressed with Lauren Betts' dominant performances, will no doubt be rooting hard for the talented center to bring home the Lisa Leslie Award.

On Sunday, Betts announced that she would forego the 2025 WNBA draft to return to UCLA next season to play her senior year, which further excites the program's fanbase.

"College is the best years of your life, and so I don't think I'd ever give that up," she told ESPN. "Why not be spoiled for a whole another year? The way the coaches take care of us in this program, like, how comfortable I am here, and I think that the friendships I've created -- I'd want to do that for another year."

Betts made sure that her eyes were firmly set on a national championship before eyeing her professional future.

