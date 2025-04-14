Lauren Betts reacts with 4 words as Kiki Rice sums up UCLA season with IG dump

Kiki Rice summarized her 2024-25 college basketball season with the UCLA Bruins through a post on Instagram. The guard uploaded a set of pictures, comprising her pre-game look, in-game snaps, post-game interviews, official photoshoots, and team practices.

"Peace 💆🏽‍♀️🫂," she captioned the post.

As fans reacted to Rice's post in the comment section, her teammate Lauren Betts also joined in:

"I’m feeling your energy 🧘🏽‍♀️," she wrote.

Moreover, Charlisse Leger-Walker, Timea Gardine, Angela Dugalic, and others also chipped in:

"Can’t believe I get to play with Kira Rice next season 🤭🤭," Leger-Walker commented.

"😌😌," Gardine added.

"My PG❤️," Dugalic wrote.

Lauren Betts and other UCLA teammates comment on Rice's post | via @kiki.rice/ig

Kiki Rice and the Bruins are coming off a remarkable season, posting a 34-3 overall run. They posted a 16-2 record in their first-ever Big Ten conference stretch and also became the league champions by defeating USC 72-67. UCLA earned the top seed in the NCAA tournament and defeated Southern Jaguars, Richmond, Ole Miss, and LSU Tigers to mark a Final Four appearance.

The most instrumental piece for the program was the partnership between Rice and Lauren Betts. The guard spearheaded dynamic playmaking and scoring behind her ability to facilitate and defend near the perimeter.

Betts emerged as a dominant paint anchor in the college basketball circuit. Her ease in scoring near the basket and deflecting opposing players off their driving lanes was crucial in the school's success this season.

Are Kiki Rice and Lauren Betts heading to the WNBA?

Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice have solidified themselves as top talents in the college basketball space. However, Rice's name will not be called at the 2025 WNBA draft as the 21-year-old is not eligible yet.

One of the biggest eligibility criteria in the big league draft is that a player must be 22 years old. Meanwhile, Lauren Betts is eligible for the event at the Shed on Monday. She will turn 22 years old in the 2025 calendar year.

However, the center has opted against a big league transition as of now and will return to UCLA for another run.

