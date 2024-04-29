"LeBron James legacy continuing": Diehard Lakers fan Juju Watkins drops prediction for NBA playoffs amid elimination scare

Juju Watkins is a diehard fan of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. As the Lakers battle with an elimination scare in the second round of the NBA playoffs, the USC Trojans guard still has faith in the ‘LeBron legacy’. She dropped a prediction for Game 5 of the series against the Denver Nuggets, scheduled for Monday night.

Watkins was asked about her prediction for the NBA playoffs and finals this year with the Lakers one defeat away from elimination. She told Yahoo Sports:

“I got my Lakers coming back. LeBron legacy continuing. I’ll be at the game so I’m excited to see how that goes down.”

LeBron James and the Lakers barely made it to the NBA playoffs this year after finishing seventh in the Western Conference. They registered a 47-35 overall record in the regular season.

The team was up against the Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs and lost the first three games of the series. LeBron James then led the team back into it by dropping 30 points in Game 4 and the Lakers registered their first win of the 2024 NBA playoffs with a 119-108 scoreline.

With the series now standing at 3-1 in favor of the Nuggets, the teams return to the Ball Arena in Denver for another go at each other. It is a must-win game for the 17-time NBA champions and Juju Watkins will be watching and cheering for them from the stands.

LeBron James’ praise for Juju Watkins

While Juju Watkins is a big LeBron James fan, the NBA legend also shared an admiration for the accomplished college basketball freshman. Earlier this month, the USC star broke the D1 scoring record by a freshman, breaching the 900-point barrier. James has nothing but positive words for the star who broke Tina Hutchinson’s record set back in 1984.

“Congrats and proud of you!” the Lakers star wrote in an Instagram story while tagging Watkins.

James shared this after USC's loss to UConn.

While the freshman guard accomplished many things in her first year of college women's basketball, she fell short of leading her team to the Final Four. The Trojans fell to the UConn Huskies in the Elite Eight 80-73.

So while LeBron James cheered for Juju Watkins during March Madness, the USC star is cheering for her icon in the NBA playoffs. Can the Lakers pull it off and continue the ‘LeBron legacy’?