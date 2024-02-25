LeBron James’ son Bronny James hypes up $150,000 NIL-valued Boogie Ellis after stellar performance against UCLA - “BOOGIEMANN”

It seems LeBron James' son and USC Trojans guard, Bronny James, is good at hyping up teammates who have the potential to sign up for the NBA draft after the season ends.

On Saturday, Bronny James paid tribute to Boogie Ellis after his heroics in USC's game against UCLA led the Trojans to a 62-56 win. He posted on his Instagram page a photo of Ellis with the caption:

"BOOGIEMANN."

Image via Instagram/Bronny James

The 6-foot-3 senior played the hero's role throughout the game for USC. He carried the Trojans in the first half, scoring 18 points. Ellis' big plays in the first 20 minutes prevented UCLA's attempts to blow the game wide open.

The guard also delivered crucial baskets in the second half to help the Trojans take control of the game and capture the victory.

Boogie Ellis leads USC Trojans in scoring

Boogie Ellis attempts a shot against two UCLA defenders.

Boogie Ellis, who has an On3 NIL valuation of $150,000, has been one of the team's key players since he transferred from Memphis in 2021. Although his 2023-24 stats are slightly down from last season, the Mission Bay High School standout remains USC's top scorer, averaging 17.0 points per contest.

This season has also seen significant improvements in Ellis' 3-point shooting accuracy. He has recorded career-highs in 3-pointers made and percentage.

The fifth-year guard has brandished his heroics this year by single-handedly carrying the Trojans on his shoulders when the game is on the line. Before the matchup against UCLA, Ellis dropped a season-high 30 points to lead USC's offense in the double-overtime defeat to Colorado.

If his offense is off, Ellis is a hard-nosed defender known for his quickness and ability to swipe away the leather.

The 23-year-old is expected to declare himself eligible for the 2024 NBA draft after this season and is predicted to be a possible second-round pick by NBADraftRoom.

Bronny James makes a 15-minute cameo for USC

Bronny James suited up for USC in the game against UCLA on Saturday and played for 15 minutes. He finished with two points, two rebounds and two assists.

The son of Lakers' star LeBron James has provided some glimpses of his potential in the limited minutes he played for the Trojans.

The former five-star high school recruit is expected to suit up for USC in the team's four remaining games against Washington State on Feb. 29, Washington on March 2, Arizona State on March 7 and Arizona on March 9.

