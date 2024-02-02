"Michael Jordan’s boys were trash also" - LeBron James' son Bronny James rumored to go undrafted in NBA has fans buzzing

The next lineup of future NBA hoopers features Bronny James. As the son of LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, many are expecting him to be selected in the upcoming draft. Unfortunately, that might not happen as few mock drafts project James to go undrafted.

Many are waiting for the first father-and-son duo in the NBA. The first pair that could do it as teammates could be LeBron and Bronny. The four-time champion has repeatedly talked about potentially playing alongside his son in the league. The Lakers forward is now in his 21st season, and playing with his son could come to fruition.

Bronny is playing for the USC Trojans this year. He's experienced a significant setback after he suffered a cardiac arrest while practicing over the summer. He's now healthy, but his numbers haven't been impressive to scouts.

James has played 13 games this season, and is averaging 5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. With these numbers, there are rumors the son of the future Hall of Famer could go undrafted during this offseason.

While nothing is to be determined yet, the fans have spoken about the matter. Here are some of what the fans had to say about Bronny's future NBA career.

A few fans made sense with their reasoning. Bronny could opt to stay for another year to further develop his skills. However, Father Time is their enemy in this scenario. If LeBron's body can't keep up with him, there's a chance that the dream season of them playing for one team might not happen.

What are some of Bronny James' terrible games this season?

Bronny James has a ton of potential for a great future in the scene of professional basketball. However, he has been passive in his approach this season. Over his last five games, he's only scored in double figures once.

In their game against UCLA, Bronny wasn't effective in his 15 minutes of action. The Trojans suffered a 65-50 loss, and James only had two points and four rebounds. He also recorded a block, but that wasn't enough to help his team get the win.

A few games earlier, Bronny had a game where he didn't score a single field goal. He played for 25 minutes, and even got the nod to start. Still, he scored zero points in their game against Colorado and went 0-7 from the field. Bronny wasn't lucky from beyond the arc either, missing on all three of his attempts.

Fans are calling Bronny to be more aggressive offensively, but that has been a struggle for the young prospect.

