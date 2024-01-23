"They are a win-now program" - NBA Insider believes Bronny James is not ready for LA spotlight with Lakers

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski has weighed in on the rumors surrounding the possibility of the LA Lakers drafting LeBron James' son, Bronny James, in the 2024 NBA Draft. Wojnarowski said the Lakers are not a developmental program but a win-now program.

While the idea of the father-son duo teaming up in LA has been the subject of widespread speculation, Wojnarowski's comments on NBA Today suggest that the Lakers' priority is on assembling a roster that can deliver winning results.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The Lakers are not a developmental program, they're a win-now program,” Wojnarowski said. “So what's going to be best for Bronny James?”

Bronny James has yet to declare for the 2024 NBA Draft. In 11 games this season, he has averaged 5.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 38.1% from the field.

“Is all of it around the idea of whether [Bronny] can play with [LeBron] or not? I'm not sure,” Wojnarowski said. “That's all that's at stake here. Maybe it's a factor, but I do think for Bronny James, if he's out this year, [there’s] the idea of what's the best place for him, too.”

Best teams to draft Bronny James and sign LeBron James

LeBron inked a contract extension with the Lakers before the 2022-23 NBA season, securing a two-year deal worth $97.1 million. The agreement includes a player option for the 2024-25 season, providing LeBron with the flexibility to decide his future when Bronny James becomes eligible for the draft.

This means selecting Bronny James could potentially result in acquiring one of the greatest players in history, LeBron.

Here are the best teams that could draft Bronny and sign LeBron

#1, OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder are young, but they are relentless. They are the second-best team in the West despite having one of the youngest rosters in the league.

They have three picks this coming draft: three in the first round and one in the second round. They can easily maneuver their roster to accommodate LeBron James depending on how much he wants and add him to a cast that already has Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams.

The Thunder have a great developmental program, so Bronny could thrive with the team.

#2, San Antonio Spurs

With the San Antonio Spurs, LeBron could not only play with his son but also play with Victor Wembanyama. A move to the Spurs will also mean The King will be coached by Gregg Popovich, one of the greatest basketball minds of all time. Like the Thunder, they have three first-round picks and one second-round pick in this coming draft.

#3, New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have two first-round picks and one second-round pick in this coming draft. LeBron needs the spotlight, and he can have it in New York. While the team’s developmental program isn’t the best, it’s one of the huge-market teams that could take a chance with LeBron and his son.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!