LeBron James' son Bronny James shares Mother's Day post in Ohio State Buckeyes jersey

Bronny James posted a photograph with his mother Savannah James to celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday. But what caught everyone's attention was James's attire, as he was in Ohio State Buckeyes' threads.

In April, Bronny announced that he was declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. The guard also entered the transfer portal after a lone freshman season with the USC Trojans.

With this post, fans are now wondering if Bronny James will be playing for the Buckeyes next season.

Bronny James with his mother, Savannah

Bronny is not the only one in the James family considering Ohio State. His younger brother Bryce James has received an offer from the Buckeyes along with Duquesne. The class of 2025 graduate is yet to sign the dotted line.

Bronny James, a former four-star recruit from the 2023 class, chose USC over Ohio State and Oregon. He chose to leave the Trojans after a year of poor performances and the departure of coach Andy Enfield to SMU.

Bronny James could play for the LA Lakers next season

Per the latest reports, the LA Lakers seem like a possible home for Bronny James in the NBA. The Lakers are interested in drafting the younger James to appease his father LeBron James, who has a player option this summer.

After the disappointing end to their season, rumors speculated that James Sr. was not happy in LA and could transfer to the team that drafts Bronny. He has previously expressed his desire to share the court with his son. Now, it looks like Rob Pelinka and the LA front office are ready to make his wish come true.

However, several experts and even a general manager do not believe that Bronny is ready for the NBA.

“Bronny is nowhere near ready,” an NBA general manager told The Ringer. “He should go back to school to develop at his own pace or he risks getting lost in the shuffle, whether or not he’s playing with his dad.”

In his one season with USC, Bronny averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. Despite this, Bronny received an invitation to the ongoing NBA Draft Combine. This angered fans as they believed that deserving players like Caleb Love and others had been snubbed to give Bronny a chance.

Based on his learnings from the Combine, the guard could go back to school or forgo his college eligibility to participate in the 2024 NBA Draft, scheduled for June 26 and 27. He has until May 29 to announce his plans. Even if he is drafted, many believe he will spend a few years in the G League.

