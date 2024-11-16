LeBron James' son Bryce drops 2-word reaction as Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony takes Syracuse decision

The internet exploded after Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, announced that he is committing to attend Syracuse in 2025 to follow his father's legacy. He appeared on his father's podcast "7PM in Brooklyn" to make that announcement on Friday.

Bryce James, the youngest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, showed support for Kiyan with a post on Instagram. Seeing how close Carmelo and LeBron are, it's not a surprise these two (who grew up together) are also close friends. With an orange heart to symbolize the Syracuse Orange, Bryce shared Kiyan's Instagram post on his story with the caption:

"Yeaaa bruddaaa @kiyananthony"

Image via IG Story/@_justbryce

Why Kiyan Anthony decided to join Syracuse

Contrary to the public perception that Carmelo Anthony pushed his son Kiyan to join his alma mater, Kiyan's mother, La La Anthony, clarified that it was not the case.

Sitting beside him while Kiyan announced his decision, La La's first response after congratulating her son was to clarify that things were not what they would seem. Amid factors like proximity to home and initial impressions of the people on the coaching staff, Kiyan made his decision independently.

Kiyan had shortlisted his top three schools and had to decide between USC, Syracuse and Auburn. Surprisingly, his first elimination was a top-five school like Auburn, but choosing between USC and Syracuse put him in a tricky spot.

One surprising decision here is that he chose to play under a relatively less experienced coach, Adrian Autry, instead of former NBA coach Eric Musselman of the USC Trojans. Autry is currently in his first stint as the Orange coach, whereas Musselman is a veteran in this field.

Maybe Autry promised him a much more valuable role on the team or that he would give his 100% on potentially making Kiyan the first star under his guidance. The intricate details of that conversation remain unknown. However, it remains interesting to see how Kiyan Anthony treats his time in Syracuse, as he certainly has big shoes to fill.

Kiyan Anthony's Friendship with Bryce James

Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James on the Lakers (NBA: Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn)

Kiyan and Bryce's friendship finds its roots in their dads being best friends. Both LeBron and Carmelo were constantly pitted against each other, but they in reality were like family. So to this day, Kiyan and Bryce treat each other like cousins.

In an interview with Overtime, Kiyan Anthony revealed how highly he thought of Bryce and his game. He said that the media tries to build the same narratives around him and Bryce that they did with Carmelo and LeBron. However, he has nothing but respect and admiration for Bryce. And Bryce reciprocates the same.

