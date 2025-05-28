"Lobo nation is rabid": Richard Pitino's successor, Eric Olen, makes feelings known on support from New Mexico fans ahead of new season

The New Mexico Lobos hired coach Eric Olen to take over the vacant coaching job after former coach Richard Pitino took the Xavier Musketeers job in March. Olen left the UC San Diego job after 12 years at the helm of the Tritons.

During Tuesday's segment of the CBS College Basketball podcast, Olen revealed his feelings at the massive support he has received from Lobos fans after succeeding Pitino.

"We'll get on the court here in a few weeks in the summer but basketball is basketball, so I think all that is gonna translate for us," Eric Olen said (25:50). "The biggest adjustment for me personally is just kind of the interest in the program, the support of the fanbase, the enthusiasm of the fanbase. It's different there. Lobo Nation is rabid, and they're fired up for what we're gonna do and how we're gonna build it.

"So, just sort of understanding that and managing that, and there's more media requests, there's more demands outside of the basketball that I've already felt just in the time that I've been there that'll be specific to my adjustment personally. But I think when we get on the court, the basketball part for me is gonna be very simple."

Eric Olen had a stellar tenure as San Diego coach

After a playing career at Spring Hill College, Eric Olen started his coaching career as an assistant coach under Bill Carr for the UC San Diego Tritons between 2004 and 2013. He was promoted to the head coach role after the departure of Chris Carlson. Olen led the Tritons to three California Collegiate Athletic Association regular-season and four conference tournament titles.

Olen was in charge of the Tritons during their transition to a Division I member in the Big West Conference in 2021. He led the team to a 30-5 record, including a Big West Conference Tournament title and an appearance at the NCAA Tournament last season, losing 68-65 to the Michigan Wolverines in the first round.

Eric Olen is a two-time Big West Coach of the Year (2024 and 2025) and will have big shoes to fill after Richard Pitino led the New Mexico Lobos to a 27-8 record this past season, including a Mountain West regular-season title. The Lobos also reached the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament before losing to the Michigan State Spartans in the second round.

