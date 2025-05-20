“Look at me when I’m talking to you, boy”: Shaqir O'Neal riles up father Shaquille O’Neal with hilarious prank

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's son Shaqir O'Neal entered the transfer portal from the Florida A&M Rattlers at the end of the 2024-2025 season. He joined the Sacramento State Hornets, where his father was subsequently named the general manager after the appointment of coach Mike Bibby in April.

Ad

During the off-season, the forward has been updating fans on the things he has been doing to keep himself entertained. On Tuesday, he posted a clip on Instagram where he can be seen pulling a hilarious prank on his father.

The 22-year-old pulled up to his dad in the drawing room and said:

"Look at me when I'm talking to you boy."

"What? Who you talking to?" Shaq couldn't believe what he had just heard. He sat up on the couch and removed his attention from the TV set.

Ad

Trending

"You!" Shaqir answered confidently.

"You better get the f**k out of my room," Shaq said, throwing the TV remote at his son.

Ad

The prank by Shaqir O'Neal on his father is part of a viral TikTok trend, where children prank their parents by demanding their attention in an authoritative voice. It's not the first prank that Shaquille O'Neal's kids have played on him and posted on various social media platforms. Shaqir's brothers, Myles and Shareef, also prank Shaq a lot.

Shaqir O'Neal leads Mike Bibby's Hornets revolution

Shaqir O'Neal joined the Florida A&M Rattlers after two seasons with the Texas Southern Eagles, where he won two Southwestern Athletic Conference championships. During his sole season with the Rattlers, he played in 29 games (17 starts) while averaging 6.7 points on 50.3% shooting and 37.5% shooting from beyond the arc.

Ad

After entering the transfer portal in April, O'Neal was the first commit of the Mike Bibby era. Shaqir shared his appreciation of Bibby and his staff on X after making his commitment official.

"I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity," Shaqir tweeted. "I know my path is different, but I'm ready to put in the work."

Shaqir O'Neal was joined in Sacramento by former UCF Knights star, Mikey Williams, who committed to the Hornets a few weeks later following a single season in Florida.

Ad

Shaquille O'Neal was named the Hornets' general manager two weeks after he joined, giving the program a certified star presence.

Mike Bibby has a huge job on his hands after the Hornets finished with a 7-25 record last season under interim coach Michael Czepil. The team has not made the NCAA Tournament since 1991 and have only managed a winning record twice in 35 years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here