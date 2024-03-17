"Look at LeBron James": LSU forward Angel Reese reveals her plans to be playing as long as $1B worth Lakers' superstar"

Angel Reese is one of the most prominent college basketball players. The LSU Tigers forward has performed extremely well on the court, averaging a double-double this season.

The #10 Tigers forward averages 19.0 points (38th in the league), 13.1 rebounds (2nd in the league) and 2.3 assists while shooting 49.1% from the field. In LSU's recent loss against South Carolina in the SEC finals, Reese scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Angel Reese looks up to LeBron James for longevity

Angel Reese appeared on the Riser Diaries Podcast and talked about empowering communities, NIL deals, investments in her career and more.

Reese was asked what investment she would make in herself, to which she pulled the example of the $1 billion-worth Lakers' superstar LeBron James (according to Forbes).

"Probably my nutrition, just being able to train I mean, look at LeBron James," Reese said. "He spends millions of dollars on his body and he's playing at a very older age and you would expect right, so I want to be able to play as long as I can."

"So being able to hire trainers, nutritionists being able to just have the right people around me to keep me where I am right now and get even better. Being able to have to fly out trainers to work me all here and just being But to just have that that stuff that's accessible."

"I mean, college has done a great job for me being able to have these things for free around here," she added. "But sometimes I do need to fly out and I need or I need someone to fly here to work with me and work me out or do certain things like that."

Angel Reese 2024 WNBA draft projection, first-round pick?

With the 2024 WNBA Draft approaching, Reese's draft projection has not yet confirmed if she will enter the draft or return to LSU for another year.

However, with Reece's exemplary performances, she is widely regarded as a first-round pick. Recently, ESPN placed her as the sixth overall pick for the Washington Mystics.

Do you see Angel Reese playing for the Washington Mystics next season?

